When Donald Trump walked into a classroom of six and seven-year-old students, he might not have been prepared for their reaction.

"I’m so nervous!" said one student.

"See, I told you he had orange hair," said another.

"I want to touch his hair because it’s orange," piped in another.

Mr Trump stood at the front of the class and spread his palms.

The "orange-haired" Republican nominee was no longer on their television sets, he was standing in front of them at the International Christian Academy in Las Vegas.

He pointed at one, and made silly faces. He bent to kiss another child.

1st graders at International Christian Academy react to Trump walking into their class. pic.twitter.com/5ZQr7Ep98G — Jennifer Jacobs (@JenniferJJacobs) October 5, 2016

It is yet to be seen how his appearances at primary schools will counteract the anti-Trump adverts, sponsored by the Hillary Clinton campaign, which show children watching Mr Trump on television making negative remarks about women and people with disabilities.

The private school, with around 220 students, welcomed the candidate to meet the children and learn about the school during a stop on his campaign trail, where he also met pastors at the International Church of Las Vegas.

According to Bloomberg reporter Jennifer Jacobs, he read out a passage from 1 John 4:12.

"No one has ever seen God, but if we love one another, God lives in us," he said.

His visit to the school follows the vice presidential debate on Tuesday night, where his running mate Mike Pence argued with Virginia senator Tim Kaine over abortions, fighting terrorism and national security. They both insisted they were men of faith.

Mr Trump declared on Wednesday that Mr Pence won the debate "on style", but reportedly added: "The style doesn’t matter. It’s the issues that matter."