West Virginia woman who called Michelle Obama an 'ape in heels' has been fired

Pamela Taylor, director of the Clay County Development Corp in Clay, West Virginia, has been fired for calling First Lady Michelle Obama an “ape in heels” last month, state officials announced Tuesday.
Taylor resigned from her post back in November but she was quietly reinstated last month. The controversy prompted the state to review its contracts with the nonprofit that provides services to elderly residents, Reuters reports.
“Following the state’s request for specific assurances that the CCDC is following anti-discrimination policies, we have been assured that Pamela Taylor has been removed from her position as CCDC director,” Democratic Governor Earl Ray Tomblin’s office said in a statement.
The racist post in question also praised Melania Trump following her husband Donald Trump’s election win in November. "It will be refreshing to have a classy, beautiful, dignified first lady back in the White House,” Taylor wrote on Facebook. “I'm tired of seeing an ape in heels.”
Last month, an online petition calling for the dismissal of both officials received more than 200,000 signatures.
The town’s mayor, Beverly Whaling, resigned after praising the aforementioned Facebook post, saying, "Just made my day Pam."
