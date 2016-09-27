Forget #sniffles and #braggadocious, it is soon time for another presidential debate, which promises to bring new viral twitter hashtags and soundbites.

The second of three presidential debates between the Democratic and Republican contenders for the White House will be on Sunday 9 October.

It is the second only time during the election trail that Hillary Clinton and Donald Trump have thrown direct barbs at each other in what has become an increasingly hard-fought and aggressive election campaign.

After the first debate took place on Monday 26 October at Hofstra University in Long Island, Ms Clinton was praised for talking in a careful and considerate way, while Mr Trump used a forceful, loud voice, as well as his position as an outsider to his advantage.

Here’s everything you need to know before the second big event.

WHEN AND WHERE IS IT?

The second debate is being held at Washington University in St Louis, Missouri. It is the fourth time the university has played host since the early 1990s. The debate is due to start at 9pm local time and will finish at 10.30pm.

WHO WILL BE HOSTING IT?

CNN will host and moderate the debate. Anchor Anderson Cooper will moderate questions from the audience and will ask questions himself.

Anderson Cooper will moderate the debate

HOW DOES IT WORK?

The town meeting-style debate will be divided into two halves. The first half will be centered around audience questions, and the second half will see the candidates asking questions asked directly by the moderator. Candidates have two minutes to answer each question.

Audience participants will be uncommitted voters, selected by the Gallup Organisation.

Ms Clinton and Mr Trump will be the only candidates present, as third party candidates Gary Johnson and Jill Stein did not receive enough support to participate, as decided by the nonpartisan Commission on Presidential Debates.

WHAT TOPICS WILL BE DISCUSSED?

Topics are revealed one week in advance, and so will be available on 2 October. Questions pertain to broad public interest as determined from social media and other sources. In the first debate the two candidates covered six topics, including the economy, security and jobs.

HOW CAN I WATCH IT?

The TV networks have agreed to show all the debates, so they will be available on C-SPAN, Fox, ABC, NBC, CBS, CNN, and MSNBC. Several are promising to livestream the event online too. There will no commercial breaks during any of the debates.