It is two weeks until Donald Trump will be sworn in as President of the United States but a removals van has already been spotted outside the White House.

Barack Obama is preparing to leave after eight years as president, though he has said he will continue to live in Washington DC until his youngest daughter, Sasha, finishes high school.

CNN reporter Michelle Kosinski snapped the white-and-blue Moving Masters van in West Executive Avenue, a street inside the White House grounds, as members of the administration began to move in preparation for Mr Trump's arrival.

The van was outside the Eisenhower Executive Offices Building, next to the West Wing, which houses most of the White House staff offices.

Before he departs Mr Obama is reportedly planning one final blow-out at America's most famous residence.

He and First Lady Michelle Obama will host what they have described as a last "grown up" party for close friends and major donors on Friday (6 January).

Those who are said to have accepted invitations include Beyonce, Jay-Z, Paul McCartney, Bruce Springsteen and Star Wars directors George Lucas and JJ Abrams.

Donald Trump's inauguration: All you need to know

Former Ukip leader Nigel Farage, who was famously the first UK politician to meet with Mr Trump after his victory in November, is due to attend his inauguration ceremony on 20 January.

He will be the guest of Mississippi governor Phil Bryant.