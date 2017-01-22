We asked ten people why they felt empowered wearing a pink 'pussy' hat

Some were knitted at home, others were bought from a shop. Many were pulled down low, others rode at a jaunty angle.

And they ranged in colour from the pale hue of smoked Scottish salmon, to the hot acid tones worn by lycra-clad joggers.

More than 500,000 people surged onto the National Mall to take part in the Women’s March on Washington. And a good proportion of them were wearing pink “pussy” ear hats - a sartorial rebuke of Donald Trump’s notorious comments captured on video about grabbing women by the genitals.

An estimated 500,000 people took part in the march (Twitter)

Organisers had asked those taking part to wear such a hat, to make an eye-catching statement. Knitting patterns were posted online for those who wanted to make their own.

The project, which was launched by Los Angeles-based Krista Suh and Jayna Zweiman, was intended to give the marchers “a unique collective visual statement which will help the activists be better heard”.

But what to call this sea of pink of hats that swept into the centre of Washington on Saturday, the day after Mr Trump’s inauguration?

White House press secretary condemns reporting of Donald Trump's inauguration

The Independent asked ten marchers to suggest a collective noun for the hats, ideally a word that summed up or symbolised why they had flown in from across the country to take part in the march.

Nicole, who lived in DC, said she was taking part to stand up for people’s rights. And she liked the sense of being present in such numbers. She suggested “a power” of pink hats.

I think the best part of the joyous Women’s March was just the aggressive reminder that we live in THIS world, too. — emily nussbaum (@emilynussbaum) January 22, 2017

Caila Hendrick, from New York, who said it was important for the world to know that people are were watching what Mr Trump, also liked the feeling of strength. She proposed a “force of pink hats”.

Agnes Kearnon, 58, said she had come to try and ensure vulnerable people were protected. “A protection of pink hats,” she offered.

In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump







32 show all In pictures: Women of the world march against Trump





























































1/32 London An image of President Donald Trump is seen on a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty

2/32 Sydney A view of the skywriting word reading 'Trump' as thousands rally in support of equal rights in Sydney, New South Wales EPA

3/32 Rome People shout and hold signs during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

4/32 London A protester holds a placard during the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

5/32 Marseille A placard ready 'Pussy grabs back' is attached to the handle bar of a bike during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

6/32 Bangkok A young Thai girl holds a "women's rights are human rights" sign at Roadhouse BBQ restaurant where many of the Bangkok Womens March participants gathered in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

7/32 Bangkok A Thai woman takes a photo of a "hate is not great" sign at the women's solidarity gathering in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

8/32 Bangkok American expats and travellers gather with the international community in Bangkok at the Roadhouse BBQ restaurant to stand in solidarity in Bangkok, Thailand Getty Images

9/32 London Protetesters gather outside The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

10/32 Marseille Women's March at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

11/32 Marseille Protestors hold placards reading 'My body my choice, my vote my voice' during a 'Women's March' organized by Feminist and human rights groups in solidarity with women marching in Washington and around the world for their rights and against the reactionary politics of the newly sworn-in US President Donald Trump, at the Old Port (Vieux Port) of Marseille, southern France Getty Images

12/32 Rome A person holds a sign during a rally against US newly sworn-in President Donald Trump in Rome Getty Images

13/32 Kolkata Activist Sarah Annay Williamson holds a placard and shouts slogan during the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

14/32 Kolkata Activists participate in the Women's March rally in Kolkata, India AP

15/32 London A Women's March placards are rested on a bench outside the US Embassy in Grosvenor Square ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

16/32 London A women carries her placard ahead of the Women's March in London, England Getty Images

17/32 Manila Women protesters shout slogans while displaying placards during a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President Donald Trump, in suburban Quezon city, northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

18/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

19/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

20/32 Berlin Protesters attend a 'Berlin Women's March on Washington' demonstration in front of the Brandenburg Gate in Berlin, Germany AP

21/32 Melbourne Protesters take part in the Melbourne rally to protest against the Trump Inauguration in Melbourne, Australia Getty Images

22/32 Macau Protesters take part in the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

23/32 Melbourne Womens march on Melbourne protestors marching during a rally where rights groups marched in solidarity with Americans to speak out against misogyny, bigotry and hatred Rex

24/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau Getty Images

25/32 Macau Protesters hold placards as they take part at the Women's March rally in Macau, Macau. The Women's March originated in Washington DC but soon spread to be a global march calling on all concerned citizens to stand up for equality, diversity and inclusion and for women's rights to be recognised around the world as human rights Getty Images

26/32 Manila A mother carries her son as they join a rally in solidarity against the inauguration of President-elect Donald Trump as the 45th President of the United States in suburban Quezon city northeast of Manila, Philippines AP

27/32 Sydney An infant is held up at a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

28/32 Sydney A woman attends a demonstration against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

29/32 Sydney A woman expresses her Anti-Trump views in Sydney, Australia Getty Images

30/32 Sydeney Protesters demonstrate against new U.S. President Donald Trump in Sydney, Australia. The marches in Australia were organised to show solidarity with those marching on Washington DC and around the world in defense of women's rights and human rights Getty

31/32 London Protesters march from The US Embassy in Grosvenor Square towards Trafalgar Square during the Women's March in London, England Getty

32/32 London Protesters carrying banners take part in the Women's March on London, as they stand in Trafalgar Square, in central London Reuters

Ashley Rodriguez, a 26-year-old sales officer from New York, said she had come to fight for equal rights for all. “A revolution of pink hats,” she said.

It was not just women who took up the call to get kitted out. Erick Wilson, 52, from Massachusetts, had even knitted hats for himself and his family.

He suggested that by wearing them, people were showing they stood together. “An inspiration of pink hats,” he said.

Natalie Erlendsen had flown in from Colorado to take part in the march. The 34-year-old who works in marketing, said it was important to take part to pressure Mr Trump to act in the intents of all Americans”.

After a few minutes thought, and with an allowance for grammatical elasticity, she said all the head wear should be called “a bite-back of pink hats”.