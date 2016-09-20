A British rights activist has been found guilty of defamation at a court in Thailand, after he helped write a report accusing an international fruit wholesaler of severe labour abuses.

Andy Hall, an activist working for the Migrant Worker Rights Network, was given a three-year suspended sentence for criminal defamation and cyber crimes at the trial in Bangkok, in a ruling heavily criticised by human rights groups.

In 2013, Mr Hall worked with the watchdog Finnwatch to compile a report containing a series of allegations against the Natural Fruit Company, which supplies pineapples to countries across Europe.

The report detailed alleged labor abuses at processing plants owned by the firm in Thailand, specifically involving excessive working hours and cramped conditions for migrant workers.

The revelations prompted several companies to terminate their contracts with the Natural Fruit Company, and a year later Natural Fruit brought their defamation case against Mr Hall, accusing him of misrepresenting their practices.

The court found Mr Hall had failed to interview a large sample size while compiling his research, and said state auditors had found “no widespread abuses” at the company during subsequent investigations.

Natural Fruit also complained it was not given enough time to respond before the report was submitted to Finnwatch, according to Reuters.

Mr Hall had his prison sentence reduced from four years to three “due to his history of doing public good and his record as a rights defender”, the judge told the court.

“I do not feel shame or regret,” Hall said following the ruling. “I am fighting for the rights of migrant workers. This ruling will send shockwaves in the international community.”

Sunai Phasuk of Human Rights Watch added: “The verdict against Andy Hall sends a chilling effect to the human rights community in Thailand.”

The Thai government’s strict defamation laws have drawn criticism from rights groups concerned about curbs on freedom of speech.