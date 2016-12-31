1/30 7 October 2015 Undercover Israeli security personnel (R) and Israeli soldiers detain a wounded Palestinian protester during clashes near the Jewish settlement of Bet El, near the West Bank city of Ramallah Reuters

2/30 7 October 2015 The leaves of a tree have partially changed to display its autumn colors near the Eiffel Tower in Paris, France Reuters

3/30 7 October 2015 An Afghan National Army (ANA) officer takes part in a training exercise at the Kabul Military Training Centre in Afghanistan Reuters

4/30 6 October 2015 People create a human peace sign during an event to celebrate what would have been the 75th birthday of former Beatle musician John Lennon, organised by his widow Yoko Ono and the John Lennon Educational Tour Bus, in Central Park, New York Reuters

5/30 6 October 2015 Railroad passenger cars from a derailed Amtrak passenger train are surrounded by foliage, in Northfield. The train, the Vermonter, was headed from Vermont to Washington, when it apparently struck rocks that were on the tracks. No life-threatening injuries were reported AP

6/30 6 October 2015 A picture taken from the hill village of Buqaata in the Israeli-annexed Syrian Golan Heights shows flames and smoke ascending from alleged shelling by Syrian government forces on Isis group's positions near the Syrian village of Jubata al-Khashab Getty Images

7/30 6 October 2015 A man makes his way through floodwaters in the parking lot of The Citadel Beach Club on Isle of Palms. The Charleston and surrounding areas are still struggling with flood waters due to a slow moving storm system AP

8/30 5 October 2015 A man carrying his bicycle tries to make his way after floods in Biot, near Cannes, southeastern France

9/30 5 October 2015 A general view shows the part of the skyline of Dubai covered in an early morning fog Getty Images

10/30 5 October 2015 People wear house models during a march held on World Habitat Day in central Phnom Penh. Former residents of Boeung Kak lake, Borei Keila neighbourhood and other communities affected by private corporation developers gathered as they called on the Cambodian government to stop evicting them from their homes, according to local media Reuters

11/30 4 October 2015 Hot air balloons drift through the sky during the 2015 Albuquerque International Balloon Fiesta in Albuquerque, New Mexico Reuters

12/30 4 October 2015 Palestinian youth burn tyres during clashes with Israeli soldiers close to the Jewish settlement of Bet El, in the West Bank city of Ramallah, after Israel barred Palestinians from Jerusalem's Old City as tensions mounted following attacks that killed two Israelis and wounded a child

13/30 4 October 2015 Pope Francis leads a mass for the opening of the synod on the family on October 4, 2015 at St Peter's basilica in Vatican. Pope Francis opened a gathering of bishops intended to review Catholic teaching on the family against a backdrop of controversy over homosexuality. The church's second synod on the family opened in a tense atmosphere the day after a senior priest announced he was gay and accused the Vatican of "institutionalised homophobia" Getty Images

14/30 4 October 2015 An exhibit titled 'Blue Tears' is on display during the Beijing Design Week at 751D Park, in Beijing, China. The annual Beijing Design Week themed 'City of Design, Smart City, Industrial Integration' this year, showcasing both international and local designers, is held in various parts of the capital city and runs until 7 October EPA

15/30 3 October 2015 A farmer harvests in a crop field in Yili, Xinjiang Autonomous Region. The world's largest makers of tractors and combines are finding a rare opportunity for growth in China despite a sharp slowdown in the world's No. 2 economy, with big farm machines in demand as the rural labor force shrinks and plot sizes grow Reuters

16/30 3 October 2015 Bavarian mountain farmers pass the chapel of St. Bartholomae on Lake Koenigssee while returning their cattle from summer pastures near Berchtesgaden, southern Germany. The pastures can only be reached by crossing the lake AP

17/30 3 October 2015 A buck stands with does in the late afternoon autumn sunlight in Phoenix Park, Dublin, as the rutting season begins PA

18/30 2 October 2015 A woman falls into the water with her child as they disembark off a dinghi as refugees and migrants arrive at the Greek island of Lesbos after crossing the Aegean sea from Turkey Getty Images

19/30 2 October 2015 An Indian man wearing body paint attends an election rally held by the Bhartiya Janta Party (BJP) in Banka district of Bihar. India is by far the largest democracy in the world, with 551 million people voting in last year's general election, a turnout of 66.38 percent Getty Images

20/30 2 October 2015 A BASE jumper leaps from the 300-metre high Kuala Lumpur Tower during the International Tower Jump in which more than 100 people take part, on a hazy day in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. Slash-and-burn agriculture in neighbouring Indonesia has blanketed Malaysia and Singapore in a choking haze for weeks Reuters

21/30 1 October 2015 Umpqua Community College alumnus Donice Smith (L) is embraced after she said one of her former teachers was shot dead, near the site of a mass shooting at Umpqua Community College in Roseburg,Oregon. A gunman opened fire at a community college in southern Oregon, killing 13 people and wounding some 20 others before he was shot to death by police, state and county officials said, in the latest mass killing to rock a U.S. school Reuters

22/30 1 October 2015 A helicopter hovers over a skyscraper which caught fire in Sharjah, United Arab Emiratesr hovers over a skyscraper which caught fire in Sharjah, United Arab Emirates AP

23/30 1 October 2015 Demonstrators affiliated with various political parties take part in the anti-India protest in Kathmandu, Nepal. Tension between Nepal and India has spiked since Nepal adopted a new constitution last week, upsetting southern minority groups who fear being marginalised in a new federal structure. Indian oil trucks stopped crossing into Nepal because of protests in the south, prompting authorities to try to limit the use of cars and save fuel Reuters

24/30 1 October 2015 New cars of German car maker Volkswagen (VW) stand ready for shipping next to the Volkswagen plant in Emden, northwestern Germany. Volkswagen, the world's biggest carmaker by sales, has admitted that up to 11 million diesel cars worldwide are fitted with devices that can switch on pollution controls when they detect the car is undergoing testing Getty Images

25/30 30 September 2015 Ultra-Orthodox Jews cover their heads with their prayer shawls and carry the 'four species' during special prayers at the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, as they recite the Birkat Cohanim or Priestly Blessing in Jerusalem, Israel. The Cohenim are believed to be direct descendants of the priests at the ancient temples. Tens of thousands of Jews flocked to the Western Wall, Judaism's holiest site, to take part in Succot prayers

26/30 30 September 2015 Hot air balloons are prepared for a flight as others take off during an international hot air balloon festival at Maayan Harod National park in northern Israel

27/30 30 September 2015 An Indian construction worker brushes his teeth as he sits next to a mobile water tanker in front of an under construction residential building complex in Gurgaon, a suburb of New Delhi, India

28/30 29 September 2015 A Palestinian man stands by a door at the golden dome of the Dome of the Rock mosque on the Al-Aqsa mosque compound, in Jerusalem's Old City

29/30 29 September 2015 A local resident collects stones from the Xindian river after Typhoon Dujuan passed in the New Taipei City. Super typhoon Dujuan killed two and left more than 300 injured in Taiwan before making landfall in China