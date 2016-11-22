Massive tsunami waves slammed into Japan's north eastern coast more than five years ago, killing about 18,000 people and prompting authorities to revise warning systems and evacuation plans to try to save more lives.

On Tuesday, when a magnitude 7.4 quake hit the same area, the country swung into action, using lessons learned in the disaster of 11 March 2011 to ensure coastal residents evacuated well before the much smaller waves hit.

In 2011 warning broadcasts were mostly limited to television, radio, and city officials on loudspeakers, with volunteer firemen in trucks roaming the roads, telling residents to flee to higher ground.

But on the day now known as “3/11” some of these failed because of power outages after the magnitude 9.0 quake, while many firefighters were killed when the waves – up to 100ft high in places – rushed ashore.

“A lot of people told us they weren't able to hear any of the broadcasts, the waves were bigger than expected, and many went back after the first one to check things out,” said Tsunetaka Omine, a disaster official in Iwaki, a city where around 460 residents died in 2011.

Iwaki now blasts warnings to every mobile phone in the area, sends email messages and broadcasts on local radio in addition to the older methods.

Previous elaborate systems designating specific evacuation centres have also been abandoned along the coast in many cases for being too complicated. Some designated areas were too low and became death traps where scores of people seeking safety drowned.

“Now, we basically just tell people to stay away from the sea, to head to the highest possible ground,” Mr Omine said.

World news in pictures







27 show all World news in pictures



















































1/27 22 November 2016 Japan's Meteorological Agency official Koji Nakamura gives a briefing following a 6.9-magnitude earthquake that hit the country's northeast, in Tokyo Getty

2/27 22 November 2016 Displaced people fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, walk in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

3/27 22 November 2016 People fleeing from Islamic State militants in Tahrir neighborhood, are seen in Mosul, Iraq Reuters

4/27 22 November 2016 Firemen try to extinguish a fire at a plastic factory in Istanbul, Turkey Reuters

5/27 22 November 2016 A policeman closes the gate from inside as people try to enter a bank in Ahmedabad, India Reuters

6/27 21 November 2016 View of the Ajuankota water reservoir that supplies La Paz, at 1% of its capacity, in La Paz. Bolivia's government declared an emergency on Monday as the country suffers its worst drought in 25 years. The drought started two weeks ago and has caused shortages in seven of the country's 10 biggest cities Getty

7/27 21 November 2016 Supporters of presidential candidate Maryse Narcisse of Lavalas display party posters during a march in support of their candidate in Port-au-Prince Getty

8/27 21 November 2016 Activists of some far-right Ukrainian parties loot a branch of Russian Sberbank in the centre of Kiev after a rally marking the third anniversary of the Euromaidan protests Getty

9/27 21 November 2016 Displaced Iraqi boys ask for food supplies at a food distribution point in Khazer camp, Iraq Reuters

10/27 21 November 2016 An Indian relative assists an injured train passenger at a hospital in Kanpur. Rescuers ended their search for survivors amongst the twisted remains of a derailed train as the death toll from one of India's worst rail disasters rose to 146 Getty

11/27 21 November 2016 Iraqis, who were separated by the ongoing fighting, cry and hug their relatives as they meet after a long time, at the Khazir refugee camp near the Kurdish checkpoint of Aski Kalak Getty

12/27 21 November 2016 Ukraine marked the third anniversary of the start of its pro-EU revolution with President Petro Poroshenko's firm rejection of 'the Russian world'. The so-called Euromaidan protests lasted three months and culminated in a bloodbath that claimed the lives of more than 100 largely unarmed people and about 20 anti-riot police Getty

13/27 21 November 2016 Forces loyal to Libya's Government of National Accord (GNA) hold a position amid the rubble of destroyed buildings in Sirte's Al-Giza Al-Bahriya district Getty

14/27 21 November 2016 Members of the General Security Unit of the National Palace (USGPN) try to disperse supporters of Fanmi Lavalas political party as they march next to the National Palace of Port-au-Prince, Haiti Reuters

15/27 21 November 2016 An American flag hangs upside down in an encampment during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

16/27 20 November 2016 Police confront protesters with a rubber bullet gun during a protest against plans to pass the Dakota Access pipeline near the Standing Rock Indian Reservation, near Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

17/27 20 November 2016 Former French Prime minister and candidate for the French right-wing presidential primary Francois Fillon arrives at his campaign headquarters after the vote's first round in Paris Getty

18/27 20 November 2016 US President Barack Obama speaks during a press conference after attending the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation Summit at the Lima Convention Centre in Lima, Peru Getty

19/27 19 November 2016 Dakota Access Pipeline protesters are seen at the Oceti Sakowin campground near the town of Cannon Ball, North Dakota, US Reuters

20/27 16 November 2016 A US Customs and Border Patrol agent apprehends a suspected immigrant entering the country illegally along the Rio Grande in Hidalgo, Texas AP

21/27 16 November 2016 Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand Reuters

22/27 16 November 2016 Specialised water generation equipment is loaded onboard an RNZAF C-130 Hercules aircraft at Linton Military Camp in Manawatu, in preparation for deployment to those stranded on New Zealand's South Island following an earthquake Reuters

23/27 16 November 2016 Evacuees formerly stranded in the earthquake-affected town of Kaikoura stand alongside the helicopter that brought them to the town of Woodend, near Christchurch, New Zealand Reuters

24/27 16 November 2016 Policemen control a crowd of people standing in a queue to enter a bank to exchange discontinued currency in New Delhi, India AP

25/27 16 November 2016 India announced a week ago that it was withdrawing 500 and 1,000 rupee notes as legal tender to fight corruption and tax evasion. However, people are allowed a onetime swap of 4,000 rupees ($59) at any bank in exchange for smaller notes to meet immediate needs AP

26/27 16 November 2016 A Russian Orthodox priest conducts a blessing in front of the Soyuz MS-03 spacecraft set on the launch pad of the Russian-leased Baikonur cosmodrome in Kazakhstan Getty

27/27 16 November 2016 Theo Martins and Willem Oosthuizen appear in court after an online video emerged showing them pushing a black man into a coffin and threatening to burn him alive, at the Middelburg magistrates High Court, in Mpumalanga province, South Africa Reuters

As a result, as sirens wailed shortly after dawn on Tuesday, ships headed out of harbours to deeper water and lines of cars snaked up nearby hills.

"When I evacuated offshore, I experienced unusual waves," crew leader Hideo Ohira said after returning to Onahama port. "But they were not that big."

Public broadcaster NHK, a key player in disaster prevention, revamped its broadcasts after 2011 in response to criticism that it had been too calm in its reporting, leading some to take warnings less seriously.

So on Tuesday, announcers abandoned their usual careful modulation for an unsettling note of urgency, repeatedly telling listeners, “Do not go near the water, a tsunami is coming!” as messages flashed on the screen in red saying “Tsunami! Run!”

And in a nod to a growing number of foreign residents, a dubbed version of the NHK channel broadcast warnings in English, Chinese and Korean. Several young foreign English teachers died in 2011, prompting speculation that they had known nothing about the danger.

The Japan Meteorological Agency described it as an aftershock of the 2011 quake, which triggered a tsunami that killed about 18,000 people and wiped out entire neighborhoods.

"Aftershocks could continue not only for five years but as long as 100 years," Yasuhiro Umeda, a Kyoto University seismologist, said on broadcaster NTV.

Kathy Krauth, a teacher with a Tokyo international school leading a dozen students on a study tour, was staying at a traditional Japanese inn in the coastal town of Ofunato and was evacuated to higher ground soon after the quake struck.

Four hours later, the group was finally allowed back to their inn and were promptly relocated to a hotel at a higher, safer elevation.

“I felt like the lessons of 3/11 were really taken to heart,” Ms Krauth said. “The feeling was, we just don't know, but we're going to be as cautious as we can.”

Reuters and Associated Press