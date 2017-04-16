North Korea missile attempt 'fails'

North Korea attempted to launch an "unidentified" missile on Sunday, but it is believed to have failed, South Korea’s military has said.

The attempt, which was said to be near Sinpo on the country’s east coast, comes one day after a military parade in Pyongyang unveiled what are thought to be new inter-continental ballistic missiles as well as submarine-launched missiles.

The parade marked the 105th anniversary of the birth of the state’s founder, and came as tensions between North Korea and the US sparked fears of nuclear war.

South Korea's Joint Chiefs of Staff said that though it remains unclear what type of missile was being fired, it appears to have been a failure.

