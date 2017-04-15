North Korea has unveiled what appeared to be new inter-continental ballistic missiles in huge military parade watched by Kim Jong-un, amid fears mounting tensions could spark a nuclear war.

A close aide to the dictator told thousands of soldiers, performers and civilians gathered in Pyongyang that Donald Trump’s “reckless provocation” could be met with an “annihilating strike” using nuclear weapons.

Choe Ryong-hae was speaking to crowds marking the annual Day of the Sun, which marks the birth of Kim Il-sung, who founded North Korea’s totalitarian system and the Juche ideology now enforced by his grandson.

In celebration of the 105th anniversary of his birth, what appeared to be new long-range and submarine-launched missiles were rolled through Pyongyang alongside tanks and rocket systems as planes flew in formation overhead.

Goose-stepping soldiers, marching bands and dancers filled Kim Il-sung square for the festivities on Saturday, which came as group of nuclear-powered American warships steamed towards the region.

Kim, dressed in a suit and laughing with aides, watched the show of military force from a balcony surrounded by aides before greeting the commander of North Korea’s missile forces.

North Korean leader Kim Jong-un waves from a balcony during a parade for the 'Day of the Sun' festival in Pyongyang on 15 April 2017 (EPA)

He did not make a speech during the parade to honour his grandfather, but one of his top officials told delegates Mr Trump was guilty of “creating a war situation” by dispatching US forces to the area, including the USS Carl Vinson strike group.

“If the United States wages reckless provocation against us, our revolutionary power will instantly counter with annihilating strike, and we will respond to full-out war with full-out war and to nuclear war with our style of nuclear strike warfare,” Choe said.

State news agency KCNA said the Trump administration's “serious military hysteria” had reached a “dangerous phase which can no longer be overlooked”.

The US President has made a series of threats towards the DPRK, which was the main topic of talks with Chinese leaders earlier this month, writing on Twitter that the US would “properly deal with North Korea” if Beijing was unable to rein in its ally.

China’s foreign minister urged both the US and North Korea to de-escalate the situation before it gets to an “irreversible and unmanageable stage” on Friday, calling on both sides to “refrain from provoking and threatening each other”.

“If a war occurs, the result is a situation in which everybody loses and there can be no winner,” Wang Yi warned amid growing fears that Pyongyang may be preparing for its sixth nuclear test or a major missile launch.

A huge military parade in Pyongyang marks the 105th birth anniversary of Kim Il Sung, the country's late founder and grandfather of current ruler Kim Jong Un (AP)

Unlike at some previous parades attended by Kim, no senior Chinese officials appeared to be in attendance for the Day of the Sun, indicating that North Korea’s largest ally may have fallen out of favour for speaking out against its weapons tests, supporting UN sanctions and calling for talks.

Experts have dismissed the country’s claims of developing a nuclear missile that could strike the mainland US but the appearance of inter-continental ballistic missiles (ICBMs) and submarine-launched missiles at the parade suggested development is continuing.

Analysts said what appeared to be two new kinds of ICBM, enclosed in canister launchers mounted on the back of lorries, were shown, as were Pukkuksong submarine-launched ballistic missiles, which have a range of more than 600 miles.

North Korea frequently uses symbolic occasions to increase international threats, and has previously paraded weapons before they are tested, while conducting key launches to coincide with political events.

International efforts to stop its nuclear programme have so far failed and the US’ missile attack on a Syrian government airbase and MOAB bombing at an Isis stronghold in Afghanistan raised questions over how Mr Trump could follow up on his fiery rhetoric against Pyongyang.

The US President described the US naval group heading towards the region as an “armada” last week, while his deputy Mike Pence warned that a policy of “strategic patience” with North Korea is over.

He will arrive in South Korea, which is technically still at war with the North, on Sunday as part of a 10-day trip to Asia following the biggest-ever joint military exercises conducted by the two countries.



Additional reporting by agencies