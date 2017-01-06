  1. News
  2. World
  3. Asia

Pakistan's chief justice orders investigation into prominent judge accused of torturing 10-year-old maid

Case shocks country after disturbing photographs of the girl, apparently badly beaten and bruised, circulate on social media

Click to follow
The Independent Online
pakistan-judge-wife.jpg
The wife, in red shawl, of a judge who allegedly tortured her maid, avoids the waiting media outside the Supreme Court building in Islamabad B.K. Bangash/AP

Pakistan's chief justice is demanding a full police probe into allegations that a 10-year-old girl working as a maid was tortured by her employers, an influential judge and his wife. 

Mian Saqib Nisar has also ordered the police to find and bring the child into court next week. Her location is presently unknown. 

Read more

Adding to the confusion, two women previously unheard of appeared before Nisar in the court in Islamabad on Friday, each claiming the girl in question is their child. The judge requested DNA tests. 

The case has shocked and captivated many in Pakistan after disturbing photographs of the girl, purporting to show her badly beaten and bruised, circulated on social media. 

The wife of the judge earlier denied the accusations against the couple in remarks to the AP. 

AP

Comments