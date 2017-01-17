A Pakistani singer has earned a mountain of praise for stopping his concert mid-flow to prevent a woman from being harassed by a group of men in the audience.

Fans captured footage of Atif Aslam remonstrating with the men before asking security guards to pull the woman onto the stage and move her to a safer spot.

The 33-year-old was heard to tell the group to "behave like human beings" and, after the clip went viral, social media users said he "deserves every bit of respect".

I respect #AtifAslam for saving a girl from harassment.Thank You for letting world know,celebrities do possess social responsibility

Kudos — ramya (@_Cancerian) January 16, 2017

Mr Aslam's performance was part of the Karachi Eat 2017 concert, which also featured the singer Abida Parveen.

Attendees reportedly experienced a series of sexual assaults and other harassment during the performances.

One of the first friends I made in the music industry way back when... 2003!

Have always been proud of him, most of all today! @itsaadee https://t.co/IVZv5OzOnF — Meesha Shafi (@itsmeeshashafi) January 16, 2017

One wrote on Facebook: "I had no clue it would be full of frustrated men not leaving any opportunity to molest and harass a girl.

"For the first time in my life I felt the need to be accompanied by a male at all times to feel safe.

"Not a single girl escaped harassment unless she was with a male friend or husband."