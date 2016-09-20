The president of the Philippines has said his violent crackdown on drug dealers and criminals will continue across the islands, after saying it would not be possible to “kill all” of those involved in the south east Asian narcotics trade.

Rodrigo Duterte was elected in May on the promise of preventing the Philippines becoming a “narco-state”, by vowing to kill those involved in the import or selling of illegal drugs.

Over 3,000 suspects have so far been killed since the election - 1,100 by police officers and a further 2,000 by unknown assailants. The president said he intended to extend his crackdown by “maybe another six months”.

“I did not realise how severe and how serious the drug menace was in this republic until I became president,” Mr Duterte told reporters. “Even if I wanted, I cannot kill them all because the final list would be so thick.”

The president previously offered security officials bounties for the bodies of drug dealers, and has vowed to protect police from arrest or prosecution over the killings.

1/9 On killing drug addicts “These sons of whores are destroying our children. I warn you, don’t go into that, even if you’re a policeman, because I will really kill you. If you know of any addicts, go ahead and kill them yourself as getting their parents to do it would be too painful”

2/9 Message to China “I will go there on my own with a Jet Ski, bringing along with me a [Phillipino] flag and a pole, and once I disembark, I will plant the flag on the runway and tell the Chinese authorities, ‘Kill me’ ” AP

3/9 Christmas message to law-breakers “If you do not want to stop, and just continue committing crimes, then this would be your last Merry Christmas” AP

4/9 On sex life “I was separated from my wife. I’m not impotent. What am I supposed to do? Let this hang forever? When I take Viagra, it stands up” AFP/Getty Images

5/9 On the drugs trade “None of my children are into illegal drugs. But my order is, even if it is a member of my family, ‘kill him'" AP

6/9 Insulting the Pope “We were affected by the traffic. It took us five hours. I asked why, they said it was closed. I asked who is coming. They answered, the pope. I wanted to call him: ‘Pope, son of a wh**e, go home. Do not visit us again’” AFP/Getty Images

7/9 Joke about rape “I saw her face and I thought, 'What a pity... they raped her, they all lined up. I was mad she was raped but she was so beautiful. I thought, the mayor should have been first” AFP/Getty

8/9 Insulting Barack Obama "Mr Obama should be respectful and refrain from throwing questions at me about the killings, or son of a bitch, I will swear at you in that forum" REUTERS

9/9 On Abu Sayyaf Islamic militants "If I have to face them, you know I can eat humans. I will really open up your body. Just give me vinegar and salt, and I will eat you. If you annoy me to the fullest... I will eat you alive. Raw" EPA

On the campaign trail in early 2016, Mr Duterte said 100,000 people would be killed during his crackdown on drugs - a vow severely criticised by the UN and human rights charities.

In early September, Mr Duterte called US president Barack Obama a “son of a whore” when it was suggested he would be questioned over the killings, leading to Mr Obama cancelling a meeting between the pair.