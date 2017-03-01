While the average plane passenger worries about exceeding their few kilograms of baggage allowance, Saudi Arabia's King Salman bin Abdul-Aziz landed in Indonesia with 459 metric tonnes of luggage.
Along with his 620 staff, he touched down in the world's largest Muslim-majority nation with two Mercedes-Benz saloon cars and two electric lifts, among hundreds of other goods.
The weight of those goods is equivalent of more than three blue whales’.
As well as his entourage, 800 delegates joined him on the royal visit, including 25 princes and 10 ministers.
The whole party needed 27 flights to get them to Jakarta and 10 more will be required to transport them to Bali – the next stop of the king's Asia tour – according to PT Jasa Angkasa Semesta (JAS), the freight firm which brought the goods.
The visit is the first by a Saudi monarch in almost half a century and will see the two nations sign an agreement to fight terrorism, according to the Saudi envoy to Indonesia.
Secular Indonesia has grown increasingly concerned about security, after several attacks over the past year which it has blamed followers of Isis.
It has deployed at least 9,000 police and military for the 12-day visit, with roads closed to traffic and snipers positioned along the route of the king's convoy.
The 81-year-old ruler descended slowly on his personal escalator from the plane, where he was met by Indonesian President Joko Widodo who escorted him along a red carpet flanked by guards to a limousine.
King Salman will hold talks with Mr Widodo and attend a reception. He will also meet religious leaders and visit Southeast Asia's biggest mosque, Istiqlal, before heading to the vacation island of Bali for more than a week.
Indonesia hopes to attract billions of dollars of investment from the kingdom, though the trip will also focus on building cultural and religious ties and promoting education.
World news in pictures
World news in pictures
-
1/29 28 February 2017
An Israeli youth supporter of settlements cries as Israeli police forces move protestors away from a house which is due to be emptied and demolished in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces. Nine homes in the Ofra settlement were found to have been built on private Palestinian land and the Israeli supreme court ordered them razed by March 5, rejecting last minute petitions to delay the demolition or have the buildings sealed instead
Getty Images
-
2/29 28 February 2017
Israeli youths supporters of settlements surround and sit on a rooftop of a house which is due to be emptied and demolished in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli forces to evict the people in nine houses
Getty Images
-
3/29 28 February 2017
Israeli policemen remove a pro-settlement activist during an operation by Israeli forces to evict residents from several homes in the Israeli settlement of Ofra
Reuters
-
4/29 28 February 2017
Israeli youths supporters of settlements sit on the rooftop of a house which is due to be emptied and demolished in the settlement of Ofra in the occupied West Bank, during an operation by Israeli force
Getty Images
-
5/29 28 February 2017
Marine Le Pen, French National Front (FN) political party leader and candidate for French 2017 presidential election, visits the International Agricultural Show in Paris, France
Reuters
-
6/29 28 February 2017
An Afghan health worker vaccinates a child as relatives watch during a campaign to eliminate polio on the outskirts of Kabul, Afghanistan
AP
-
7/29 28 February 2017
Displaced Iraqis who fled their homes are pictured at the special forces base as Iraqi forces battle with Islamic State militants in western Mosul, Iraq
Reuters
-
8/29 28 February 2017
Makeshift shacks are seen at an encampment after the evacuation of members of the Roma community, along a section of the disused 'Petite Ceinture' circular railway line near Porte de la Chapelle in northern Paris
Getty Images
-
9/29 28 February 2017
A general view of construction of the Pyongchang Olympic Village in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. The Pyongchang Olympic Village will house athletes during the Pyongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Getty Images
-
10/29 28 February 2017
A general view of construction of the Pyongchang Olympic Village in Pyeongchang-gun, South Korea. The Pyongchang Olympic Village will house athletes during the Pyongchang 2018 Winter Olympic Games
Getty Images
-
11/29 28 February 2017
Special police carry boxes outside a building at Maerkisches Viertel area in Berlin, Germany
Reuters
-
12/29 28 February 2017
Iraqi Special Forces soldiers walk on a street during a battle with Islamic State fighters in Mosul, Iraq
Reuters
-
13/29 27 February 2017
Members of the Iraqi army's 9th Division fire a multiple rocket launcher from a hill in Talul al-Atshana, on the southwestern outskirts of Mosul, during an offensive to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighter
Getty Images
-
14/29 27 February 2017
French far-right Front National (FN) party candidate for the presidential election Marine Le Pen visits a stand at the Agriculture Fair in Paris
Getty Images
-
15/29 27 February 2017
Members of the Iraqi army's 9th Division hold a position on a hill in Talul al-Atshana, on the southwestern outskirts of Mosul, during an offensive to retake the city from Islamic State (IS) group fighters
Getty Images
-
16/29 27 February 2017
Emirati men walk across the dunes in the Rimah desert, west of Al-Ain in the United Arab Emirate
Getty Images
-
17/29 27 February 2017
Comedian Bill Cosby leaves after a pre-trial hearing at the Montgomery County Courthouse in Norristown, Pennsylvania. The judge agreed to form a jury from another district in Pennsylvania, on the grounds that media coverage has potentially biased the local jury pool
Getty Images
-
18/29 27 February 2017
Free Syrian Army fighters man a checkpoint on the eastern edge of the northern Syrian town of al-Bab, Syria
Reuters
-
19/29 27 February 2017
A Rohingya refugee boy is seen at Kutupalang Unregistered Refugee Camp in Cox's Bazar, Banglades
Reuters
-
20/29 27 February 2017
A dancer performs during a rehearsal at A,B, Solovyanenko Donetsk Opera and Ballet Theatre
Viktor Drachev\TASS via Getty Images
-
21/29 27 February 2017
Dancers perform during a rehearsal at A,B, Solovyanenko Donetsk Opera and Ballet Theatre
Viktor Drachev\TASS via Getty Images
-
22/29 27 February 2017
Ballet dancers backstage before a performance of a ballet production of Jean-Madeleine Schneitzhoeffer's La Sylphide at A,B, Solovyanenko Donetsk Opera and Ballet Theatre
Viktor Drachev\TASS via Getty Images
-
23/29 27 February 2017
Syrian civil defence volunteers, known as the White Helmets, look for survivors amidst the debris following reported government airstrike on the Syrian town of Ariha, in the northwestern province of Idlib
Getty Images
-
24/29 27 February 2017
President Donald Trump meets with leaders of Historically Black Colleges and Universities (HBCU) in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington. Also at the meeting are White House Chief of Staff Reince Priebus, and Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway, on the couch
AP
-
25/29 27 February 2017
Counselor to the President Kellyanne Conway takes a photo as US President Donald Trump and leaders of historically black universities and colleges talk before a group photo in the Oval Office of the White House
Getty Images
-
26/29 26 February 2017
Actor Janelle Monae, NASA mathematician Katherine Johnson and actors Taraji P. Henson and Octavia Spencer pose backstage during the 89th Annual Academy Awards
Getty Images
-
27/29 26 February 2017
Syrian men walk amid the rubble of buildings destroyed a day earlier following reported government airstrike on the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of the capital Damascus
Getty Images
-
28/29 25 February 2017
A bridge modelled on London's Tower Bridge, in Suzhou, China's eastern Jiangsu province. The bridge features four 40 metre tall towers instead of two, but otherwise uses many design elements from the London original
Getty Images
-
29/29 25 February 2017
A bridge modelled on London's Tower Bridge, in Suzhou, China's eastern Jiangsu province. The bridge features four 40 metre tall towers instead of two, but otherwise uses many design elements from the London original
Getty Images
Saudi Arabia aims to open more Islamic schools in Indonesia, which will teach religion using the Arabic language, and increase the number of scholarships for students.
"This is a very close, tight, and friendly relation," Indonesian Cabinet Secretary Pramono Anung said in February.
The king's visit to Indonesia also comes as fringe Islamist extremist groups grow in influence and Muslim leaders take an increasingly strict line on Islamic issues, which is at odds with Indonesia's traditional brand of moderate Islam.
Indonesian police killed a militant earlier this week after he detonated a small bomb in the West Java city of Bandung.
Security officials said they were investigating whether he had links to a radical network sympathetic to Isis.
- More about:
- Saudi Arabia
- King Salman