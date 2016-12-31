Taiwan's leader has urged China to engage in “calm and rational” talks to maintain peace, vowing not to give in to Beijing's recent moves to “threaten and intimidate” the self-ruled island.

In an end of year news conference, President Tsai Ing-wen said she believed such talks would allow for “peaceful and stable relations” to be maintained between the two nations, amid reports that China is considering strong military measures against the island.

“As long as we can be calm, rational, and maintain a flexible attitude, I believe we should be able to find a solution that allows both sides to maintain peaceful and stable relations,” Ms Ing-wen said.

"[Beijing] has been gradually returning to the old ways of dividing, suppressing and even threatening and intimidating Taiwan.

“We hope that this is not a policy decision of the Beijing authorities. We will not yield to the pressure nor go back to the old ways of confrontation."

It comes amid reports China’s military is considering strong measures to prevent Taiwan from moving toward independence, following indications that Donald Trump supports Taiwan's desire to be recognised as an independent state.

The President-elect had a conversation on the phone with Ms Tsai in early December, in a move that broke nearly four decades of US policy, and later said he did not feel “bound by a one-China policy”.

World news in pictures







31 show all World news in pictures



























































1/31 30 December 2016 Nepalese Gurung community women wear traditional attire dance during a parade to mark their New Year known as 'Tamu Loshar' in Kathmandu, Nepal. The indigenous Gurungs, also known as Tamu, are celebrating the advent of the year of the bird AP

2/31 30 December 2016 At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped on December 30 after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India Getty

3/31 30 December 2016 People gather near the site of a coal mine collapse near Lalmatia in Godda district, in eastern Jharkhand state6. At least five workers were killed and scores more feared trapped after a massive mound of earth caved in at a coal mine in eastern India Getty

4/31 30 December 2016 Fog descends upon Dubai, United Arab Emirates AP

5/31 30 December 2016 The sun rises over the skyline, seen from a balcony on the 42nd floor of a building on a foggy day in Dubai, United Arab Emirates AP

6/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lies on the ground after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

7/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lies on the ground after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

8/31 30 December 2016 A Palestinian woman lying on the ground is attended to after she was shot and wounded by Israeli security forces while approaching the Qalandia checkpoint with a knife, between Jerusalem and the occupied West Bank Getty

9/31 29 December 2016 The Russian flag flies at half mast at the Consulate-General of Russia in San Francisco, California. President Barack Obama unleashed a barrage of retaliatory measures against Moscow for meddling in the US election, imposing sanctions on two intelligence agencies, expelling 35 agents and shuttering two Russian compounds inside the United States in New York and Maryland Getty

10/31 29 December 2016 Yellow underwear for sell at a store in Medellin, Colombia, where tradition holds that it brings prosperity and good luck if you wear them on New Year's Eve Getty

11/31 29 December 2016 The body of Haya, a 3-year-old Syrian girl, lies at a makeshift morgue in the rebel-held town of Douma, on the eastern outskirts of Damascus, following reported air strikes Getty

12/31 29 December 2016 Memorial items are left at one of the Hollywood Walk of Fame stars for actress Debbie Reynolds and daughter Carrie Fisher, in Hollywood, California. Getty

13/31 29 December 2016 Novelist Asli Erdogan hugs her mother Mine Aydostlu after being released from the Bakirkoy prison in Istanbul. An Istanbul court ordered the release of one of Turkey's most celebrated novelists after over four months in jail on charges of terror propaganda, as the authorities detained a leading investigative journalist over his tweet Getty

14/31 29 December 2016 People wait in line to eat at the Carnegie Deli in New York. After 79 years of serving up heaps of cured meat, the Carnegie slices its last ridiculously oversized sandwich. Days before it shuts its doors, the line stretched down the block outside the Manhattan deli as hungry patrons waited to chow down on its famous $20 pastrami sandwich AP

15/31 29 December 2016 Followers of Yoruba goddess Yemanja participate in a ceremony in her honour at Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil EPA

16/31 29 December 2016 As the year winds down, Brazilian worshippers of Yemanja celebrate the deity, offerings flowers and launching boats, large and small, into the ocean in exchange for blessings in the coming year. The belief in the goddess comes from the West African Yoruba culture AP

17/31 29 December 2016 The faithful enter the ocean during a ceremony honouring Yemanja, Yoruba Goddess of the Sea, as part of traditional New Year's celebrations on the sands of Copacabana beach in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil. Getty

18/31 29 December 2016 A woman passes in front of a graffiti which reads 'Army Killer' in Guatemala City during the activities marking the 20th anniversary of the signing of the peace in Guatemala after 36 years of internal armed conflict (1960-1996) Getty

19/31 28 December 2016 The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters Getty

20/31 28 December 2016 The world's highest bridge, the Beipanjiang Bridge, near Bijie in southwest China's Guizhou province has opened to traffic in China, connecting two southwestern provinces and reducing travel time by three quarters Getty

21/31 21 December 2016 Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, embraces Bana Al-Abed, 7, from Aleppo, Syria, at his Presidential Palace in Ankara, Turkey AP

22/31 20 December 2016 Relatives grieve by the corpse of victim of a blast in a fireworks market, flattened by a huge blast that killed at least 26 and injured dozens, who lies on the ground in Mexico City Getty

23/31 20 December 2016 View of the utter destruction caused by a huge blast in a fireworks market in Mexico City, killing at least nine people and injuring 70, according to police Getty

24/31 20 December 2016 Late Russian Ambassador to Turkey Andrei Karlov's wife Marina reacts next to the flag-wrapped coffin during a ceremony at Esenboga airport in Ankara, Turkey Reuters

25/31 19 December 2016 Andrey Karlov lying dead after being shot by policeman Mevlut Mert Altintas at a gallery in Ankara, Turkey AP

26/31 13 December 2016 Honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium Rex

27/31 13 December 2016 Family members mourn as honour guards carry the coffin of police officer Tugay Can Kizilirmak, 26, who was killed outside the Besiktas football club stadium in Istanbul Rex

28/31 13 December 2016 Brazilian Chapecoense footballer Alan Ruschel, one of the survivors of the LaMia airliner air crash in Colombia two weeks ago, arrives at hospital in Chapeco, Santa Catarina state, southern Brazil Getty

29/31 13 December 2016 Nadia Murad breaks down crying as Lamia Haji Bashar delivers a speech at the European parliament in Strasbourg, after being awarded laureates of the 2016 Sakharov human rights prize AFP/Getty Images

30/31 10 December 2016 Police officers comfort each other after explosions near the Besiktas football club stadium Vodafone Arena in Istanbul. Turkey AP

31/31 8 December 2016 A woman stands on the ruin of a market after an earthquake in Meureudu, Aceh province, Indonesia AP

Tensions between Taiwan and China have grown since China suspended contacts with Ms Tsai's administration in June over her refusal to endorse the country's claim that Taiwan and the mainland are part of a single Chinese nation.

Earlier this week, China's first aircraft carrier and five other warships held drills that passed by Taiwan and sailed through the contested South China Sea, prompting Taipei to deploy fighter jets to monitor the fleet.

According to Reuters, three sources said on Saturday that the Chinese military was considering a range of measures against Taiwan, including conducting war games near the island and implementing a series of economic measures to cripple its economy.

The Taiwan issue has become a hot topic within the upper echelons of China's People's Liberation Army (PLA) in recent weeks, the sources reportedly added.

Beijing has also ratcheted up efforts to diplomatically isolate Taiwan, intervening to prevent the island's participation in international forums and establishing diplomatic relations with former Taiwan allies.

The number of Chinese tourists visiting the island has meanwhile drastically fallen.

President Tsai also said in her address that the incoming Trump administration could bring “changes in international affairs”, adding that she expected 2017 to bring uncertainties for her administration, particularly in the first half.

Her office said on Friday that she and a delegation of Taiwanese officials would make two stops in the US as part of a visit to diplomatic allies in Central America next month - a visit China has repeatedly urged Washington to prevent.

World reaction to President Trump: In pictures







29 show all World reaction to President Trump: In pictures























































1/29 London, England AP

2/29 London, England Reuters

3/29 Manila, Philippines Getty Images

4/29 Manila, Philippines Getty

5/29 Mosul , Iraq Getty

6/29 Manila, Philippines AP

7/29 New Delhi, India Reuters

8/29 Karachi, Pakistan EPA

9/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

10/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

11/29 Kabul, Afghanistan AP

12/29 Jerusalem. Israel Reuters

13/29 Moscow, Russia Reuters

14/29 Seoul, South Korea AP

15/29 Lagos, Nigeria AP

16/29 Peshawar, Pakistan EPA

17/29 Jakarta, Indonesia Reuters

18/29 Hyderabad, India AP

19/29 Kolkata, India AP

20/29 Sydney, Australia Getty

21/29 Sydney, Australia AP

22/29 Aleppo, Syria Reuters

23/29 Mexico City, Mexico AP

24/29 Port-of-Spain, Trinidad and Tobago Reuters

25/29 Jerusalem, Israel EPA

26/29 Baghdad, Iraq Rex

27/29 Gaza Strip, Palestinian Territories Rex

28/29 Tokyo, Japan Rex

29/29 Mexico City, Mexico Getty

In response to Mr Trump’s phone conversation with the Taiwanese leader, the Chinese government said it was "seriously concerned" about the President-elect’s threat to change the US's stance on the recognition of the island as an independent state.

The issue is highly sensitive for China, which considers Taiwan as its sacred and inviolable territory and is deeply suspicious of President Tsai Ing-wen, whose ruling Democratic Progressive Party espouses the island's independence.

"If Trump challenges 'one China' after becoming president, this would cross our red line," said one source with ties to China's leadership after the phone call, according to Reuters.

The US is bound by law to provide Taiwan with the means to defend itself, but it is unclear whether or not it would send troops in the event of war between China and Taiwan.

Washington also acknowledges Beijing's position that there is only one China and Taiwan is its territory.