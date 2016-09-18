At least 10 people are feared dead after a boat carrying around 150 passengers capsized in a river.

Dozens more are thought to still be missing in the Chao Praya River in the southern province of Ayutthaya after the boat reportedly hit the pillar of a bridge.

Reoprts suggest hundreds are trapped under the water.

Video footage posted on Twitter shows the boat half-submerged as people in yellow T-shirts, who appear to be a tourist group on board, struggle to escape the sinking vessel.

Divers and rescue workers are currently searching for those who are missing.

Local media has reported that those killed were Muslim tourists returning from a visit to a new mosque in the city of Ayutthaya.

The group are said to have just boarded the boat to leave when the vessel is said to have hit a bridge pillar before capsizing in front of hundreds of fellow vistors stood on the pier.

One of the dead is said to be a child.

