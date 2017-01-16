Pictures from the scene in Kyrgyzstan where at least 37 people were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into homes show bricks, debris from cars and domestic goods strewn across the ground.

The pilots on board died in the disaster by Manas airport, near capital Bishkek, along with residents who would have been sleeping in their beds.

Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Minister Kubatbek Boronov said 23 out of 43 houses in the village were destroyed by the plane, which was scheduled for a stopover at the airport en route from Hong Kong to Istanbul.

1/16 A Turkish cargo jet wheel is seen in a home amongst belongings in Kyrgyzstan Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Handout via REUTERS

6/16 A Turkish cargo plane crashed into a village near Kyrgyzstan's main airport Monday, killing 32 people and destroying homes after attempting to land in thick fog Getty Images

11/16 An undercarriage of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane lies at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The cargo plane crashed, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin

The prime minister's office said one of the two flight recorders had been recovered from the scene.

The Turkish transportation ministry is sending two experts from its accident investigation board to assist and ACT Airlines, which owns the Boeing 474-400, said the cause was still unknown.

AFP news agency says at least one Kyrgyz official has blamed a pilot error for the tragedy.