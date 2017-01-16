Pictures from the scene in Kyrgyzstan where at least 37 people were killed when a Turkish cargo plane crashed into homes show bricks, debris from cars and domestic goods strewn across the ground.
The pilots on board died in the disaster by Manas airport, near capital Bishkek, along with residents who would have been sleeping in their beds.
Kyrgyz Emergency Situations Minister Kubatbek Boronov said 23 out of 43 houses in the village were destroyed by the plane, which was scheduled for a stopover at the airport en route from Hong Kong to Istanbul.
Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan
Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane crash in Kyrgyzstan
-
1/16
A Turkish cargo jet wheel is seen in a home amongst belongings in Kyrgyzstan
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Handout via REUTERS
-
2/16
Rescuers work at the site of an airplane crash near the airport Manas, 30 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A Turkish Boeing 747-400 cargo plane crashed on a village near the capital of Kyrgyzstan, destroying 32 houses and killing at least 37 people,
EPA
-
3/16
Rescuers work at the site of an airplane crash near the airport Manas, 30 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A Turkish Boeing 747-400 cargo plane crashed on a village near the capital of Kyrgyzstan, destroying 32 houses and killing at least 37 people
EPA
-
4/16
Members of a rescue team work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Handout via REUTERS
-
5/16
A Turkish cargo jet landing gear is seen at the crash site near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek
Radio Free Europe/Radio Liberty/Handout via REUTERS
-
6/16
A Turkish cargo plane crashed into a village near Kyrgyzstan's main airport Monday, killing 32 people and destroying homes after attempting to land in thick fog
Getty Images
-
7/16
Rescue personnel work at the crash site of a Turkish cargo plane in the village of Dacha-Suu outside Bishkek
Getty Images
-
8/16
The plane wreckage is seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Manas airport outside the capital city Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
-
9/16
Kyrgyz police officers cordon off the site of a Turkish cargo plane crash in the village of Dacha-Suu outside Bishkek
Getty Images
-
10/16
Rescue teams are seen at the crash site of a Turkish cargo jet near Kyrgyzstan's Manas airport outside Bishkek
REUTERS/Vladimir Pirogov
-
11/16
An undercarriage of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane lies at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. The cargo plane crashed, killing people in the residential area adjacent to the Manas airport as well as those on the plane
AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin
-
12/16
A Turkish Boeing 747-400 cargo plane crashed on a village near the capital of Kyrgyzstan, destroying 32 houses and killing at least 37 people
EPA
-
13/16
EPA
-
14/16
The damaged cockpit at the site of an airplane crash near the airport Manas, 30 km from Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan. A Turkish Boeing 747-400 cargo plane crashed on a village near the capital of Kyrgyzstan, destroying 32 houses and killing at least 37 people
EPA
-
15/16
A Turkish Boeing 747-400 cargo plane crashed on a village near the capital of Kyrgyzstan, destroying 32 houses and killing at least 37 people
EPA
-
16/16
Firefighters work among remains of a crashed Turkish Boeing 747 cargo plane at a residential area outside Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan
AP Photo/Vladimir Voronin
The prime minister's office said one of the two flight recorders had been recovered from the scene.
The Turkish transportation ministry is sending two experts from its accident investigation board to assist and ACT Airlines, which owns the Boeing 474-400, said the cause was still unknown.
AFP news agency says at least one Kyrgyz official has blamed a pilot error for the tragedy.
