1/30 27 September 2016 A woman eats and struggles with her umbrella against powerful gusts of wind generated by typhoon Megi across the the island in Taipei, Taiwan. Schools and offices have been closed on Taiwan and people in dangerous areas have been evacuated as a large typhoon with 162 kilometers- (100 miles-) per-hour winds approaches the island AP

2/30 27 September 2016 Alstom employees stage a protest in front of its headquarters in St Ouen, north of Paris, asking not to close a plant in Belfort, eastern France, which employs 400 people. Alstom's situation is considered by many French politicians as symbolic of France's difficulty of keeping a strong industry at home AP

3/30 26 September 2016 A man poses as he gathers with others at Bogota's Bolivar main square, to celebrate the historic peace agreement between the Colombian government and the Revolutionary Armed Forces of Colombia (FARC). Colombia will turn the page on a half-century conflict that has stained its modern history with blood when the FARC rebels and the government sign a peace deal. President Juan Manuel Santos and the leader of the FARC, Rodrigo Londono, better known by his nom de guerre, Timoleon "Timochenko" Jimenez, are set to sign the accord at 2200 GMT in a ceremony in the colorful colonial city of Cartagena on the Caribbean coast AFP/Getty Images

4/30 26 September 2016 Tourists pose in front of the illuminated Eiffel Tower during an event to mark the Breast Cancer Awareness month in October in Paris AFP/Getty Images

5/30 26 September 2016 A nail house is seen in the middle of an area covered by a dust screen in Hangzhou, Zhejiang province, China REUTERS

6/30 26 September 2016 Students at the Durban University of Technology march as countrywide protests demanding free tertiary education continue, in Durban, South Africa REUTERS

7/30 26 September 2016 Palestinian women throw sweets at the militants from the al-Nasser Brigades, an armed wing of the Popular Resistance Committees (PRC), while marching on their vehicles during a rally to commemorate the 16th anniversary of their group in Gaza AP

8/30 26 September 2016 A supporter of Awami Ittihad Party (AIP), a pro-India party, is detained by Indian police during a protest demanding to hold a plebiscite, in Srinagar REUTERS

9/30 25 September 2016 A dog wipes out during the Surf City Surf Dog competition in Huntington Beach, California REUTERS

10/30 25 September 2016 Indian folk dancers from the Panghat Group of Performing Arts perform during a dress rehearsal for an event to mark the forthcoming Hindu festival 'Navaratri', or the Festival of Nine Nights, in Ahmedabad AFP/Getty Images

11/30 25 September 2016 An artisan hangs decorative pieces at a pandal, or a temporary platform, for the upcoming Hindu festival of Durga Puja, in Kolkata, India REUTERS

12/30 25 September 2016 Runners take the start of the 43rd Berlin Marathon in Berlin AFP/Getty Images

13/30 25 September 2016 The Five-hundred-metre Aperture Spherical Radio Telescope (FAST) is seen on its first day of operation in Pingtang, in southwestern China's Guizhou province. The world's largest radio telescope began operating in southwestern China, a project which Beijing says will help humanity search for alien life AFP/Getty Images

14/30 25 September 2016 Australian knight Philip Leitch (R) has a floral basket on his helmet smashed by an opponent at the St Ives Medieval Fair in Sydney, one of the largest of its kind in Australia REUTERS

15/30 25 September 2016 A security guard working at the Cascade Mall places flowers at a makeshift memorial in Burlington, to the five victims killed in a shooting at the mall. The 20-year-old man suspected of killing the five people with a rifle at a Macy's makeup counter had a string of run-ins with the law in recent years, including charges he assaulted his stepfather AP

16/30 25 September 2016 A man works in a rice field where rice crop is planted in a shape which looks like a map of China, ahead of China's National Day, in Shanghai, China REUTERS

17/30 25 September 2016 Law enforcement officials inspect a boat overturned on a jetty, off Miami Beach. Authorities said that Miami Marlins starting pitcher Jose Fernandez was one of three people killed in the boat crash the day before. Fernandez was 24 AP

18/30 24 September 2016 Syrians await to receive treatment at a make-shift hospital following air strikes on rebel-held eastern areas of Aleppo. Heavy Syrian and Russian air strikes on rebel-held eastern areas of Aleppo city killed at least 25 civilians, the Britain-based Syrian Observatory for Human Rights said, overwhelming doctors and rescue workers AFP/Getty Images

19/30 24 September 2016 A fire broke out on a tanker belonging to the Mexican state oil company PEMEX, causing no injuries, according to a company official, in the Gulf of Mexico off the coast of Boca del Rio in Veracruz state, Mexico AFP/Getty Images

20/30 24 September 2016 Participants attend a competition of the 2016 XTRAIL Expedition at Kanas National Geological Park in Altay, China's Xinjiang Uygur Autonomous Region REUTERS

21/30 23 September 2016 Protesters march in the streets during another night of protests over the police shooting of Keith Scott in Charlotte, North Carolina REUTERS

22/30 23 September 2016 Campaigners pose on a 'United To Stop Trump' cardboard wall in front of the Brandenburg Gate to urge Americans living abroad to register and vote in Berlin, Germany REUTERS

23/30 23 September 2016 A man rests on his cart after unloading plastic jugs near a shop at a main market in Colombo, Sri Lanka REUTERS

24/30 23 September 2016 Staff inspect the presentation before the Swiss Cheese Awards competition in Le Sentier, Switzerland. One hundred and fourty-two experts have to choose the best out of 777 cheeses from 353 producers competing in 28 categories REUTERS

25/30 23 September 2016 Israeli settler bride Yael Levi (C) is surrounded by friends and relatives during her wedding ceremony at the plaza outside the Cave of the Patriarchs also known as the Ibrahimi Mosque, which is a holy shrine for Jews and Muslims, in the heart of the divided city of Hebron in the southern West Bank AFP/Getty Images

26/30 22 September 2016 A South Korean army special forces soldier breaks bottles with his hand during the Naktong River Battle re-enactment in Waegwan, South Korea. South Korean Defense Ministry reenacted one of the important battles as part of commemoration events for the 66th anniversary of the Korean War AP

27/30 22 September 2016 Women wait on a street in Pyongyang, North Korea AFP/Getty Images

28/30 22 September 2016 A general view shows buildings destroyed during Saudi-led air strikes in the rebel-held Yemeni port city of Hodeida the previous day. Saudi-led coalition air strikes have killed 20 civilians in a rebel-held port city in Yemen, a government official said in a rare admission of a possible "error" by the alliance. The strikes came as Riyadh faces mounting international scrutiny over civilian casualties in its 18-month campaign against rebels in Yemen AFP/Getty Images

29/30 22 September 2016 An Indian woman carries her belongings as she wades through flood waters following heavy rain in the low-lying area of Quthbullapur on the outskirts of Hyderabad. Rains that have caused heavy flooding around Hyderabad are expected to continue in the coming days, Indian meteorological officials said AFP/Getty Images