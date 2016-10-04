An Asian woman was headbutted and kicked repeatedly in the stomach during an unprovoked “racially-motivated” attack while out walking her dog, a court heard.

Steven Burke stands accused of attacking 29-year-old Jing Song as she walked in Sydney suburb of Mosman with her partner, leaving her with a fractured eye-socket.

Ms Song was allegedly punched in the face five times and knocked to the ground by Burke after he crossed a road while shouting abuse at her.

She was taken to a local hospital following the attack, and the prosecutor said she may require extensive surgery to repair her eye socket.

Ms Song said she did not know her attacker prior to the incident and confirmed the alleged assault was “entirely unprovoked”.

“There seems to be some sort of racial motivation given what he said to the victim”, the prosecutor added, according to Mail Online.

Burke was quickly arrested and taken to a police station in North Sydney, where officers charged him with reckless grievous bodily harm and common assault.

He was denied bail due to the “serious nature” of the allegations, and is to have his mental health assessed before a further court date later this week.

Burke’s lawyer said he used to work as a security guard in Iraq and now lives in the Mosman area.