A police officer in Australia successfully chased and arrested a suspected car thief – while wearing fluffy pink bunny ears.

Pictures posted on social media show a uniformed officer handcuffing a man on the side of a road with the seasonal accessories clipped into her hair.

“Successful early easter egg hunt but we couldn’t find his ankle bracelet,” said a caption posted by Mundaring Police, which operates near the western city of Perth.

19yo Northam man assisting us following pursuit to Clackline. Successful early #easteregghunt but we couldn't find his #anklebracelet. #FB pic.twitter.com/qd3txFyhWv — Mundaring Police (@MundaringPol) April 14, 2017

In another image, the smiling officer, wearing the ears, is seen posing with both thumbs up next to the suspect.

A 19-year-old has been charged with two counts of stealing a motor vehicle as well as drug driving charges, the police force wrote in a second message on Twitter.

The car which the man appeared to have stolen, a black Land Rover, was also seen in a third picture with two flashing police cars behind it.

The photos were taken after police chased the car towards a village called Clackline and stopped the suspect, who had removed an electronic tag to monitor his movements, on Saturday.

The religious holiday doesn’t appear to have deterred potential criminals in the region.

Mundaring Police also posted yesterday: “First traffic stop for #EasterSaturday and we have arrested a 49-year-old Medina man on warrants.”