British newspaper editor arrested over wife's death in Dubai

A British newspaper editor has been arrested in Dubai following the killing of his wife.

Francis Matthew, 60, editor-at-large of Gulf News, was being questioned by police over the death of Jane Matthew, 62, at their home in the Middle Eastern city.

He was taken into custody after calling police to the house, where officers found his wife's body.

Mr Matthew was editor of the paper from 1995 to 2005 and has been a prominent reporter and commentator in the Gulf since the 1980s.

Gulf News staff were said to have been stunned by his arrest.

Jane Matthew was found dead at the home she shares with her husband in Dubai (Facebook)

"We are shocked and saddened at this tragedy," said Abdul Hamid Ahmad, editor-in-chief of the English-language daily.

Mr Matthew remained in police custody on Monday evening, Mr Ahmad told The Independent.

He said he "will not speculate" on the cause of Ms Matthew's death, adding: "Francis is in police custody and we have no comments to offer.

"Neither police nor the prosecution has made a statement. The authorities are investigating her death.

"We pray to the Almighty that her soul rests in peace and that the family is given the strength and patience to overcome this very difficult situation.

"Gulf News’s thoughts and prayers are with the family. We request that the family be given the privacy they need to cope with their grief.”

Mr Ahmad told the Daily Mail he had met Ms Matthew on a number of occasions and described her and her husband as "very happy".

The couple lived in Jumeirah, an upmarket residential area on Dubai's seafront that is popular with expats. They married in Chippenham, Wiltshire, in 1985.

Ms Matthew was found fatally wounded with a "sharp tool", reported local newspaper Khaleej Times.

Their son John was reported to have travelled to the United Arab Emirates (UAE) to try to visit his father in custody.

Mr Matthew continued to write regularly for Gulf News, including a weekly column, after stepping down as editor. He also often appeared as a commentator on Gulf TV stations.

"He is a well-respected journalist, known for his keen insight into the Middle East," Mr Ahmad said.

"Both Francis and Jane have played a very active role in the British expatriate community over the past 30 years."

A staff member at the paper told Arab TV station Al Arabiya that Mr Matthew was "absolutely the last person I can think of who is a prototype who could kill his wife".