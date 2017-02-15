Donald Trump has said he would "love" to see the US embassy move from its current home in Tel Aviv to Jerusalem, a move that critics say would destroy any hopes of a peace process.

Relocating the US embassy to Jerusalem would represent a major break with US policy.

The comments came as Mr Trump hosted the Israeli Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu at the White House.

Mr Trump has said repeatedly he supported the relocation of the US embassy to Jerusalem, despite warnings the move would violate international law.

Earlier in January, US officials and Israeli Foreign Ministry sources said the incoming US ambassador to Israel could be based in Jerusalem, while the official embassy building remains in Tel Aviv.

More follows...