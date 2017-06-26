A former Miss Italy finalist who was the victim of an acid attack, has returned to work at the aquarium where she trains sea lions.

Gessica Notaro received severe burns to her face in January when she was doused in hydrochloric acid.

Her ex-boyfriend, Jorge Edson Tavares, is being prosecuted for the attack, although he has strenuously denied any involvement.

Ms Notaro posted a picture on Facebook showing herself at the aquarium with two sea lions. It is captioned: “My strength? Here you go.”

The 28-year-old promised to return to work to encourage other women to fight against bullying, the BBC reported.

The former model made headlines around the world when she revealed her scars for the first time on the Maurizio Costanzo show.

Denouncing her ex-boyfriend she told the host that Mr Tavares had stalked her after they broke up last summer and a restraining order was placed on him.

She said that she had spent two months “imprisoned” in hospital while undergoing treatment for the attack.

Describing the event itself, Ms Notaro said she prayed to keep her sight.

“While the acid ate away at my face I was on my knees praying," she said on the show. "I prayed to God: take away my beauty but at least leave me with my sight.”

Ms Notaro currently wears an eye patch over one eye.

She said on the show that she could no longer live her life as she used to and will need to wait a year for further plastic surgery.