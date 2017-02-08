  1. News
Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny blocked from running against Putin in 2018 after fraud verdict

Navalny accused of embezzling timber worth about $500,000

Russian opposition leader Alexei Navalny leaves a court house in Moscow, Russia AP Photo/Pavel Golovkin

A court in a provincial Russian city has found opposition leader Alexei Navalny guilty in the retrial of a 2013 fraud case, which means that he cannot run for president next year. 

In a webcast hearing on Wednesday, Judge Alexei Vtyurin said Navalny was guilty of embezzling timber worth about $500,000. The previous guilty verdict was overturned by the European Court of Human Rights which ruled that Russia violatedNavalny's right to a fair trial. 

The judge, presiding in in Kirov, a city nearly 800 kilometers (500 miles) east of Moscow, has yet to pronounce sentence. 

Navalny, the driving force behind massive anti-government protests in 2011 and 2012, had announced plans to run for office in December and had begun to raise funds.

Associated Press

