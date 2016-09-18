Video shows the moments after 'huge' explosion in Barcelona apartment

A video has emerged showing smoke billowing out of a Barcelona apartment in the aftermath of an explosion that killed one and injured 14 more.

The second floor flat in Premia de Mar, a coastal resort in the north east of the Catalan capital, exploded and then became engulfed in flames shortly before 8.30am.

According to one report, the person who died was a middle-aged female resident. Two of the people wounded are reportedly in a serious condition.

The video shows the built up area where the explosion occurred. Rubble and debris could be seen showering the ground below.

Most of the residents in the seven-storey flats were asleep at the time, but the building and neighbouring blocks have now been evacuated.

Although the cause of the blast is unknown, gas technicians have been called in to investigate.