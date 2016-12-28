German prosecutors say they've detained a Tunisian man who they think may have been involved in the Berlin Christmas market attack that killed 12 people.

Federal prosecutors, who say “further investigations indicate that he may have been involved in the attack,” said the 40-year-old was detained today during a search of his home and business.

The man's number was allegedly saved in the mobile phone of Anis Amri, the fellow Tunisian believed to have driven the truck on 19 December, and who was shot dead during a routine patrol in Milan on Friday.

“The deceased suspect Anis Amri had saved the number of this 40-year-old Tunisian national in his phone," said the federal prosecutor's office in a statement.

The 40-year-old Tunisian's number was allegedly saved in the mobile phone of chief truck attack suspect Anis Amri

"The investigations indicate that he may have been linked to the attack."

Prosecutors have until Thursday evening to determine whether the case against the man justifies a formal arrest.

It follows reports in French media that 24-year-old Amri, who became the centre of a Europe-wide hunt and a €100,000 reward, travelled from Germany to France via the Netherlands during his escape.

Berlin Christmas market lorry attack







18 show all Berlin Christmas market lorry attack

































1/18 Several people have been killed after a lorry drove into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2/18 'At least nine' people have been killed and more than 50 injured. AP

3/18 Emergency Services rush a Berlin market victim to an ambulance Associated Press

4/18 Police cordoned off the square at Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church following the incident REUTERS

5/18 Rescue workers inspect the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market close to the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church in Berlin EPA

6/18 Emergency crews inspect the lorry that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least nine people AFP

7/18 Fire crews attend the scene of the attack AFP/Getty

8/18 Armed police secure the site of a lorry attack at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS

9/18 Crushed debris is visible beneath the wheels of the vehicle REUTERS

10/18 An injured man is pushed to an ambulance REUTERS

11/18 Medics attend an injured person after the lorry attack which killed at least nine and injured more than 50 people AFP/Getty

12/18 Firefighters examine the lorry which was rammed into a Berlin Christmas market REUTERS

13/18 A person is carried into an ambulance REUTERS

14/18 View of the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least nine and injuring at least 50 people AFP/Getty

15/18 Rescue workers push a person on a stretcher to an ambulance Getty

16/18 Firefighters assess the damage after the lorry rammed the Christmas market, killing 'at least nine', and injuring more than 50 people AP

17/18 Firefighters stand beside a toppled Christmas tree at the site of the suspected terrorist attack in a Berlin Christmas market AP

18/18 Damaged stalls at the scene of the incident at a Berlin Christmas market where at least nine people have been killed EPA

Amri, who pledged his allegiance to Isis in a video, reportedly boarded an overnight bus at the Dutch city of Nijmegen that took him to Lyon.

From there, as caught on surveillance cameras, he took a train to the French Alpine town of Chambery before heading to Milan.

The former petty criminal, who travelled to Italy from Tunisia in the wake of the 2011 Arab Spring, had his asylum application rejected by German authorities in June.

His documents, which would have rubber stamped his deportation from Germany, arrived at the country's interior ministry two days after the attack.

The German government has since revealed that 54,123 migrants, who were not eligible or were likely to be denied asylum, left the country voluntarily in 2016.

Interior Ministry spokesman Harald Neymanns today said this was a "considerable increase" by 20,000 upon the same figure for 2015.

"The increase is welcome," he said. "It's always preferable when people leave the country voluntarily instead of being deported."

Angela Merkel reacts to shooting of Berlin market attack suspect

Most of those leaving returned to their homes in Albania, Serbia, Iraq, Kosovo, Afghanistan and Iran, according to the Sueddeutsche Zeitung newspaper.

Those leaving are eligible for one-off support of up to €3,000 to support them in finding employment back home.

A Finance Ministry spokesman also today said the government will boost funding slightly to €150m in 2017 to support efforts in encouraging people to leave Germany.

Associated Press/ Reuters