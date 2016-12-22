Footage has emerged of the moment a lorry ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people.

The video was taken by a taxi driver who was waiting for customers just outside the Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church.

In the video, obatined by Reuters, the lorry is seen speeding from left to right into Breitscheidplatz, where the Christmas market is.

EXCLUSIVE: Dashcam shows truck speed into Berlin Christmas market https://t.co/LgKt72zqig pic.twitter.com/212qB4lLZg — Reuters Top News (@Reuters) December 22, 2016

People run out from the direction of the market soon after the lorry speeds into the square.

Fingerprints from a 24-year-old Tunisian, Anis Amri, have been found inside the truck, and investigators assume the migrant was at the wheel, officials have said.

Authorities across Europe are scrambling to find the suspect, a day after Germany issued a wanted notice or him warning he may be "violent and armed".

Berlin Christmas market lorry attack







18 show all Berlin Christmas market lorry attack

































1/18 Several people have been killed after a lorry drove into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2/18 'At least nine' people have been killed and more than 50 injured. AP

3/18 Emergency Services rush a Berlin market victim to an ambulance Associated Press

4/18 Police cordoned off the square at Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church following the incident REUTERS

5/18 Rescue workers inspect the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market close to the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church in Berlin EPA

6/18 Emergency crews inspect the lorry that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least nine people AFP

7/18 Fire crews attend the scene of the attack AFP/Getty

8/18 Armed police secure the site of a lorry attack at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS

9/18 Crushed debris is visible beneath the wheels of the vehicle REUTERS

10/18 An injured man is pushed to an ambulance REUTERS

11/18 Medics attend an injured person after the lorry attack which killed at least nine and injured more than 50 people AFP/Getty

12/18 Firefighters examine the lorry which was rammed into a Berlin Christmas market REUTERS

13/18 A person is carried into an ambulance REUTERS

14/18 View of the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least nine and injuring at least 50 people AFP/Getty

15/18 Rescue workers push a person on a stretcher to an ambulance Getty

16/18 Firefighters assess the damage after the lorry rammed the Christmas market, killing 'at least nine', and injuring more than 50 people AP

17/18 Firefighters stand beside a toppled Christmas tree at the site of the suspected terrorist attack in a Berlin Christmas market AP

18/18 Damaged stalls at the scene of the incident at a Berlin Christmas market where at least nine people have been killed EPA

In Berlin, the Christmas market that was ripped apart by the truck attack reopened, with increased security measures, in a signal of the city's resilience.

German authorities have offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros (£85,000) for information leading to Amri's arrest.