Footage has emerged of the moment a lorry ploughed into a crowded Christmas market in Berlin, killing 12 people.
The video was taken by a taxi driver who was waiting for customers just outside the Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church.
In the video, obatined by Reuters, the lorry is seen speeding from left to right into Breitscheidplatz, where the Christmas market is.
People run out from the direction of the market soon after the lorry speeds into the square.
Fingerprints from a 24-year-old Tunisian, Anis Amri, have been found inside the truck, and investigators assume the migrant was at the wheel, officials have said.
Authorities across Europe are scrambling to find the suspect, a day after Germany issued a wanted notice or him warning he may be "violent and armed".
In Berlin, the Christmas market that was ripped apart by the truck attack reopened, with increased security measures, in a signal of the city's resilience.
German authorities have offered a reward of up to 100,000 euros (£85,000) for information leading to Amri's arrest.
