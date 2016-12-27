A campaign to raise money for the family of a Polish lorry driver murdered during an attack on a Berlin Christmas market attack has raised more than £170,000 in the six days since it was set up.

Lukasz Urban, 37, was shot and stabbed after the attacker hijacked his truck and drove it into the crowded market, killing 12 and injuring 50.

The trucker was reportedly on his way home to his wife, Zuzanna, and their 17-year-old-son when he was attacked.

Dave Duncan, a British lorry driver from Otley, West Yorkshire, set up the fundraising page after reading reports of how Mr Urban had fought with the terrorist seconds before the truck ploughed into the crowd.

The suspected attacker, 24-year-old Tunisian Anis Amri, was shot dead by police in Italy four days after the attack.

The donation page has now raised over £171,000 after more than 10,000 people gave money.

Mr Duncan, its creator, wrote: “Although I did not know Lukasz, the story of his untimely departure shocked and disgusted me, and I cannot comprehend how his family feel at this awful time.

“So, as a fellow trucker, I decided to reach out to the trucking community and beyond to help in some small way.

“No amount of money will bring Lukasz back, but hopefully it will help his family do whatever they need to do.”

After thousands of donations flooded in, Mr Duncan said he was “overwhelmed by people’s kindness” and praised the “amazing generosity from everybody literally all around the world”.

He had “started this with the intention of raising a few hundred pounds for the family” but has now seen that target far exceeded.

Berlin Christmas market lorry attack







18 show all Berlin Christmas market lorry attack

































1/18 Several people have been killed after a lorry drove into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2/18 'At least nine' people have been killed and more than 50 injured. AP

3/18 Emergency Services rush a Berlin market victim to an ambulance Associated Press

4/18 Police cordoned off the square at Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church following the incident REUTERS

5/18 Rescue workers inspect the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market close to the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church in Berlin EPA

6/18 Emergency crews inspect the lorry that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least nine people AFP

7/18 Fire crews attend the scene of the attack AFP/Getty

8/18 Armed police secure the site of a lorry attack at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS

9/18 Crushed debris is visible beneath the wheels of the vehicle REUTERS

10/18 An injured man is pushed to an ambulance REUTERS

11/18 Medics attend an injured person after the lorry attack which killed at least nine and injured more than 50 people AFP/Getty

12/18 Firefighters examine the lorry which was rammed into a Berlin Christmas market REUTERS

13/18 A person is carried into an ambulance REUTERS

14/18 View of the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least nine and injuring at least 50 people AFP/Getty

15/18 Rescue workers push a person on a stretcher to an ambulance Getty

16/18 Firefighters assess the damage after the lorry rammed the Christmas market, killing 'at least nine', and injuring more than 50 people AP

17/18 Firefighters stand beside a toppled Christmas tree at the site of the suspected terrorist attack in a Berlin Christmas market AP

18/18 Damaged stalls at the scene of the incident at a Berlin Christmas market where at least nine people have been killed EPA

The British lorry driver said he had been in touch with Mr Urban’s company with a view to transferring the money to his wife. He has also asked the Polish Embassy for assistance in getting the fund to the family.

Investigators said Mr Urban’s injuries were consistent with him being alive and fighting with his attacker in the moments before the truck crashed into the crowded market.

A unnamed police officer told German newspaper Bild: "He must have put up some fight."

Officers think Mr Urban was wrestling with the attacker when he was shot dead. He had also been repeatedly stabbed.

His cousin, Ariel, who owns the trucking company that employed Mr Urban, told the Daily Mail: “It was really clear he was fighting for his life.

“His face was swollen and bloodied. Police informed me that he had suffered gunshot wounds. Despite being stabbed he was shot dead.

“I believe he would not give up the vehicle and would defend it to the end if he were attacked.”

The truck was hijacked after Mr Urban reportedly stopped for a kebab. Isis has claimed responsibility for the attack.