A crowdfunding appeal set up to help the family of the Polish driver who died in the Berlin terror attack has now passed £110,000.

The fund was started by British trucker Dave Duncan from Otley, West Yorkshire and almost 7000 people have donated already.

Lukasz Urban was found dead in the passenger seat when his lorry was hijacked and driven through Breitscheidplatz market. Twelve people died and 48 others were injured in the attack.

Mr Urban, a 37-year-old Polish national wrestled the driver for control of the steering wheel despite being stabbed, according to investigators.

The trucker was reportedly on his way home to his wife, Zuzanna, and their 17-year-old-son when the incident took place.

“Although I did not know Lukasz, the story of his untimely departure shocked and disgusted me, and I cannot comprehend how his family feel at this awful time,” Mr Duncan wrote on the gofundme page.

“So, as a fellow trucker, I decided to reach out to the trucking community and beyond to help in some small way.”

1/18 Several people have been killed after a lorry drove into crowds at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS/Fabrizio Bensch

2/18 'At least nine' people have been killed and more than 50 injured. AP

3/18 Emergency Services rush a Berlin market victim to an ambulance Associated Press

4/18 Police cordoned off the square at Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church following the incident REUTERS

5/18 Rescue workers inspect the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market close to the Kaiser Wilhelm memorial church in Berlin EPA

6/18 Emergency crews inspect the lorry that ploughed into a Berlin Christmas market, killing at least nine people AFP

7/18 Fire crews attend the scene of the attack AFP/Getty

8/18 Armed police secure the site of a lorry attack at a Christmas market in Berlin REUTERS

9/18 Crushed debris is visible beneath the wheels of the vehicle REUTERS

10/18 An injured man is pushed to an ambulance REUTERS

11/18 Medics attend an injured person after the lorry attack which killed at least nine and injured more than 50 people AFP/Getty

12/18 Firefighters examine the lorry which was rammed into a Berlin Christmas market REUTERS

13/18 A person is carried into an ambulance REUTERS

14/18 View of the lorry that crashed into a Christmas market in Berlin, killing at least nine and injuring at least 50 people AFP/Getty

15/18 Rescue workers push a person on a stretcher to an ambulance Getty

16/18 Firefighters assess the damage after the lorry rammed the Christmas market, killing 'at least nine', and injuring more than 50 people AP

17/18 Firefighters stand beside a toppled Christmas tree at the site of the suspected terrorist attack in a Berlin Christmas market AP

18/18 Damaged stalls at the scene of the incident at a Berlin Christmas market where at least nine people have been killed EPA

It is not yet clear if Mr Urban's family is aware of the fundraising campaign.

The suspected Berlin attacker, Anis Amri, has been killed in a shootout with police in the Italian city of Milan after more than three days on the run.