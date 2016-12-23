The suspected Berlin attacker has been shot dead in the Italian city of Milan, according to security sources.

There was no official confirmation the man killed during a shootout with police was Anis Amri but the Italian interior minister was due to hold a press conference.

The man pulled out a gun when officers approached during a routine patrol in the northern city this morning.

One officer was injured in the ensuing exchange of gunfire, local media reported.

It came as a separate police operation continued in Denmark after a man matching his description was spotted in Aalborg.

“A man with a description similar to the perpetrator of the incident in Berlin on 19 December has been observed in the area around Eternitten in Aalborg,” said a spokesperson for North Jutland Police.

The person seen was described as a man aged between 20 and 30, wearing a black hat, glasses and unshaven with a black beard. He was carrying a black shoulder bag.

Police asked members of the public to stay away from the Eternitten area as search operations continued.

Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian man, has been the subject of a Europe-wide manhunt since being identified as the main suspect in an attack on a Berlin Christmas market.

His fingerprints were found inside a hijacked lorry used to massacre 12 people and injure more than 50 others in an atrocity claimed by Isis

A gun used to shoot the lorry’s Polish driver dead was not found at the scene, prompting warnings that the suspect could be “armed and dangerous”.