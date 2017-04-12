Images of the back page of a German newspaper which featured the badge of the Borussia Dortmund football team above the phrase "you'll never walk alone" have been widely shared on social media.

Fans wishing show solidarity with the team after its players were targeted in a bomb attack have been posting the picture which was created using the team colours, yellow and black, on the page of Bild that would usually feature football news.

Originally associated with England's Liverpool FC, the song has been sung by Dortmund fans since the 1990s after it became popular when it was covered by a local band.

German federal prosecutors, who usually investigate serious crimes including terrorism, are leading the investigation into the attack, which injured two people.

The team’s defender and Spanish international, Marc Bartra, underwent surgery night after breaking his arm and suffering shrapnel wounds in the explosions.

Borussia Dortmund bus blasts injure player Marc Bartra

A policeman escorting the team was also hurt.

Three explosions went off near the team bus ahead of a Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco, which Dortmund’s chief of police said “targeted” the players.

The match was cancelled and the Signal Iduna Park stadium was later evacuated.

Two letters relating to the attack have been examined by police. One found near the scene, said the blasts were in response to Germany’s military involvement against Isis in Syria.

However, experts have said the attack didn’t fit the normal patterns of an Islamist terror attack and the letter could be an attempt to mislead investigators.

A second letter claiming responsibility, posted to an anti-fascism online portal, reportedly said the attack was in retaliation for what the letter called the soccer club's soft approach toward neo-Nazi and racist fans.

Borussia Dortmund bus explosion







19 show all Borussia Dortmund bus explosion



































1/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund player was injured following explosions near the team bus ahead of the Champions League quarterfinal match against Monaco. Bongarts/Getty Images

2/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion North Rhine-Westphalia police spokesman Gunnar Wortmann told The Associated Press Tuesday that there were "three explosions near the team bus as they left the hotel to go to the stadium" and that "there was one player injured inside and damage to a window." AFP/Getty Images

3/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund said the player was "in safety" and that "there is no danger in and around the stadium." AFP/Getty Images

4/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion In a statement, police say there was an explosion after 7 p.m. local time. AFP/Getty Images

5/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion The chief executive of a German soccer team Borussia Dortmund says player Marc Bartra was injured on the arm and hand when three explosions went off near the team bus. AFP/Getty Images

6/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund Chief Executive Hans-Joachim Watzke said the injuries to the Spanish defender Tuesday night are "nothing life-threatening." Getty Images

7/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund police spokeswoman Nina Vogt says investigators do not yet know the source of the explosions that went off as the team was preparing to leave their hotel for a match against Monaco. Getty Images

8/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion The chief executive of German soccer team Borussia Dortmund says police informed him that the explosives that went off near the team bus were hidden by the exit of a hotel and detonated as the bus passed. Getty Images

9/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Borussia Dortmund goalkeeper Roman Buerki says the team bus had just pulled out of a hotel driveway at about 7:15 p.m. when it was rocked by an explosion. Getty Images

10/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Buerki told Swiss daily Blick on Tuesday night that "there was a huge bang, literally an explosion" that sent glass flying about. Getty Images

11/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Bongarts/Getty Images

12/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Police in the German city of Dortmund say investigators "are working on the assumption" that the explosions that rocked a professional soccer team's bus were caused by "serious explosive devices." Bongarts/Getty Images

13/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund police said the devices that went off near the bus as German team Borussia Dortmund was leaving its hotel for a match Tuesday night "may have been hidden in a hedge near a parking area." AFP/Getty Images

14/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion The Champions League quarterfinal first leg game between Dortmund and Monaco was called off and rescheduled for Wednesday. AFP/Getty Images

15/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion The police chief for the German city of Dortmund says it's not clear yet who was behind the explosions that rocked a bus carrying the Borussia Dortmund soccer team and left a player injured. AFP/Getty Images

16/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion A spokesman at the already crowded stadium informed fans of the cancellation, saying that "there is no reason for panic here at the stadium." AFP/Getty Images

17/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Bongarts/Getty Images

18/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion Dortmund Police Chief Gregor Lange told reporters late Tuesday that police decided at an early stage that the soccer team was the target of the explosions and are not excluding any possible angles in their investigation. AFP/Getty Images

19/19 Borussia Dortmund bus explosion A prosecutor says a letter found outside the hotel the team bus was departing from when the explosions happened "takes responsibility for the act." AFP/Getty Images

Some suspicion also fell on far right extremists following the blasts.

The club has recently experienced significant difficulties with a right wing hooligan element and official clamp downs resulted in death threats being sent to a manager.

The match has been rescheduled for tonight but with an increased security presence.