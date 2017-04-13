German prosecutors have issued an arrest warrant against a suspected Islamist detained in connection with the Dortmund bus attack.

They said the suspect was a member of Isis in Iraq and had been in touch with Isis members while in Germany.

The Federal prosecutor's Office said there was no evidence the man, identified as 26-year-old Iraqi Abdul Beset A, had taken part in the bus attack.

He will appear before a judge who will decide whether to approve the arrest warrant issued by prosecutors, which would allow the man to be held for longer than 24 hours.

The statement said the man was a member of the "foreign terrorist organisation" Isis in Iraq, where he led a commando unit of 10 members involved in kidnappings, smuggling, extortion and killings.

He is thought to have arrived in Germany via Turkey in early 2016.

Borussia Dortmund bus blasts injure player Marc Bartra

Three explosive devices packed with metal pins detonated next to the bus as it as it left the hotel where the team was staying to bring them to their Champions League game against Monaco, police said.

A letter claiming responsibility for the attack was recovered at the scene and investigators are examining its authenticity.

Marc Barta, the Dortmund defender, broke a bone in his right wrist in the incident and underwent surgery in hospital.

1/8 Police stand near team bus of the Borussia Dortmund football club after it was damaged in an explosion in Dortmund, Germany Getty Images

2/8 Team bus of Borussia Dortmund is seen on a street after it was hit by three explosions in Dortmund, Germany EPA

3/8 According to reports, Borussia Dortmund's team bus was damaged by three explosions, as it was on its way to the stadium ahead of the UEFA Champions League soccer match between BVorussia Dortmund and AS Monaco EPA

4/8 Police escort Dortmund's players after the team bus of Borussia Dortmund had some windows broken by an explosion some 10km away from the stadium prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco in Dortmund, western Germany Getty Images

5/8 The match was postponed after a explosion targeted the Borussia Dortmun football team Rex

6/8 Police cars stand in front of the main entrance of the Dortmund training ground as Dortmund's players arrive one by one in their cars in Brackel, one day after the explosives attack on the Borussia Dortmund team bus prior to the UEFA Champions League 1st leg quarter-final football match BVB Borussia Dortmund v Monaco Getty Images

7/8 Fans hold posters 'You'll never walk alone' when Dortmund player Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang leaves the training ground of the team in Dortmund, western Germany, AP

8/8 A team bus arrives at the training grounds of Borussia Dortmund in Dortmund, German AP

Coach Thomas Tuchel has said the club had not wanted to play its Champions League game against Monaco a day after the bomb attack.

The German team lost 3-2 in the quarter-final first leg, without star defender Mr Bartra.

Dortmund's players said they had not wanted to play the match so soon, although European football's governing body Uefa responded to the club's anger by insisting it had agreed to the rapid rescheduling.