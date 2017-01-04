Theresa May has been warned that the European Union is more unified in its stance on Brexit than on any other issue in the bloc’s history.

Maltese Prime Minister Joseph Muscat, the new holder of the EU presidency, made the statement after holding meetings with the leaders of the other member states.

He said the EU 26 – which excludes the UK – were united in their approach to Brexit negotiations which will begin if the British Government sticks to its pledge to trigger Article 50 by the end of March.

Speaking at a diplomatic conference in Slovenia, he said: “I spoke and visited basically all other 26 (EU) member states and there’s a ... convergence on the attitude towards Brexit.

“I have never seen such a convergence within the European family.”

Theresa May left standing on her own at Brussels EU summit

His comments will come as a blow to Brexit negotiators in the UK who had hoped to secure a better deal with Brussels by relying on disunity among the remaining EU members.

Mrs May delayed triggering Article 50 – the legal mechanism for leaving the EU – to allow her team to formalise its plans for an “orderly departure”.

But the nine-month hiatus between the June 23 vote and March has also given EU leaders time to draw up their own plan.

Brexit Concerns







22 show all Brexit Concerns









































1/22 British Prime Minister Theresa May Getty

2/22 Lead campaigner Gina Miller and her team outside the High Court Getty

3/22 Raymond McCord holds up his newly issued Irish passport alongside his British passport outside the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

4/22 SDLP leader Colum Eastwood leaving the High Court in Belfast following a judges dismissal of the UK's first legal challenges to Brexit PA wire

5/22 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

6/22 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

7/22 The Adventist Development and Relief Agency (Adra) which distributes approximately 700 meals daily in the northern Paris camp states that it is noticing a spike in new migrant arrivals this week, potentially linked the the Calais 'jungle' camp closure - with around 1000 meals distributed today EPA

8/22 Migrant workers pick apples at Stocks Farm in Suckley, Britain Reuters

9/22 Many farmers across the country are voicing concerns that Brexit could be a dangerous step into the unknown for the farming industry Getty

10/22 Bank of England governor Mark Carney who said the long-term outlook for the UK economy is positive, but growth was slowing in the wake of the Brexit vote PA

11/22 The Dow Jones industrial average closed down over 600 points on the news with markets around the globe pluninging Getty

12/22 Immigration officers deal with each member of the public seeking entry into the United Kingdom but on average, 10 a day are refused entry at this London airport and between 2008 and 2009, 33,100 people were detained at the airport for mainly passport irregularities Getty

13/22 A number of global investment giants have threatened to move their European operations out of London if Brexit proves to have a negative impact on their businesses Getty

14/22 Following the possibility of a Brexit the UK would be released from its renewable energy targets under the EU Renewable Energy Directive and from EU state aid restrictions, potentially giving the government more freedom both in the design and phasing out of renewable energy support regimes Getty

15/22 A woman looking at a chart showing the drop in the pound (Sterling) against the US Dollar in London after Britain voted to leave the EU Getty

16/22 Young protesters outside the Houses of Parliament in Westminster, to protest against the United Kingdom's decision to leave the EU following the referendum Getty

17/22 Applications from Northern Ireland citizens for Irish Passports has soared to a record high after the UK Voted in favour of Leaving the EU Getty

18/22 NFU Vice President Minette Batters with Secretary of State, Andrea Leadsome at the National Farmers Union (NFU) took machinery, produce, farmers and staff to Westminster to encourage Members of Parliament to back British farming, post Brexit Getty

19/22 The latest reports released by the UK Cabinet Office warn that expats would lose a range of specific rights to live, to work and to access pensions, healthcare and public services. The same reports added that UK citizens abroad would not be able to assume that these rights will be guaranteed in the future Getty

20/22 A British resident living in Spain asks questions during an informative Brexit talk by the "Brexpats in Spain" group, about Spanish legal issues to become Spanish citizens, at the town hall in Benalmadena, Spain Reuters

21/22 The collapse of Great Britain appears to have been greatly exaggerated given the late summer crowds visiting city museums, hotels, and other important tourist attractions Getty

22/22 The U.K. should maintain European Union regulations covering everything from working hours to chemicals until after the government sets out its plans for Brexit, said British manufacturers anxious to avoid a policy vacuum and safeguard access to their biggest export market Getty

Previous reports suggested the EU's remaining member states were split on whether to push for a hard or soft Brexit.

Countries such as Poland, Estonia and Latvia are said to be focused on ensuring the rights of their citizens to work in the UK are protected.



Others are expected to want to punish the UK with a tough deal to discourage other members from leaving the union.

Mr Muscat’s comments came as Downing Street suffered another setback when Sir Ivan Rogers, Britain’s ambassador to the EU, suddenly resigned.

The senior diplomat was expected to stay in his post until at least the end of the year but quit dramatically yesterday saying Mrs May's government has been hindered by "ill-founded arguments" and "muddled thinking".

His departure leaves the UK without one of its most experienced EU negotiators.

Asked about Sir Ivan’s resignation, Mr Muscat said: “That's a totally national issue for them .... We stick to the point that there should be no negotiation without notification."

He went on to talk about other pressing issues facing the EU, including tackling the migration crisis.

“We are keen and want to put forward proposals on the securing of maritime borders … that is why we believe that a replication of any deal which is similar to the Turkish deal in the central Mediterranean is very important in the next few months before there is a larger crisis,” he said.