Britain's decision to leave the EU could be stopped entirely following the Supreme Court's ruling that Parliament must decide on it, according to the German media.

The Supreme Court decision means that Article 50 can only be triggered by a vote in Parliament, and not by the Government. But that decision might stop it happening at all, German newspapers have speculated.

Die Welt quoted the head of the German Institute for Economic Research, Michael Huether, who said that the political fallout from Brexit may become too much and the public and MPs may change their mind. That could happen when they realise the decision is economically unaffordable, he said.

Supreme Court Brexit Challenge







13 show all Supreme Court Brexit Challenge























1/13 People wait to enter the public gallery outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

2/13 Gina Miller, co-founder of investment fund SCM Private arrives at the Supreme court in London on the first day of a four-day hearing Getty

3/13 A man waves the EU flag in front of the Supreme Court Getty

4/13 Satirical artist Kaya Mar poses with two of his paintings in front of the Supreme Court Getty

5/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin. The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

6/13 The eleven Supreme Court Justices will hear the government's appeal, following the High Court's recent decision that only Parliament can trigger Article 50 Getty

7/13 Businesswoman Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court ahead of the first day of a hearing into whether Parliament's consent is required before the Brexit process can begin Getty

8/13 Attorney General Jeremy Wright arrives at the Supreme Court in London EPA

9/13 Protesters outside the Supreme Court in London, where the Government is appealing against a ruling that the Prime Minister must seek MPs' approval to trigger the process of taking Britain out of the European Union PA wire

10/13 A protesters wearing a judge's wigs and robes stands outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

11/13 A protester holds up a placard outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

12/13 Pro-Europe protestors dressed as Supreme Court Justices stand outside the Supreme Court Getty

13/13 A man waiting to enter the public gallery waves a European Union flag outside the Supreme Court ahead of the challenge against a court ruling that Theresa May's government requires parliamentary approval to start the process of leaving the European Union, in Parliament Square, central London Reuters

There is a one-in-three chance that Parliament will act to stop Brexit altogether at some point, he told the German paper.

But other German papers disagreed with Die Welt and Mr Huether's projection. An editorial in the Frankfurter Allgemeine Zeitung cautioned that "Britain will leave the EU" despite the Supreme Court's decision.

Both Sueddeutsche Zeitung and news magazine Der Spiegel speculated that the decision might lead to a change in the timeline for Theresa May. But both suggested that Brexit will still happen, even if it takes slightly longer.

All of the German papers had the ruling as the top story on their website.