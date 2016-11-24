Charlie Hebdo to launch a German edition

Charlie Hebdo is to launch a German edition that could hit stands as soon as next month.

The satirical French magazine made headlines for tragic reasons last year when its offices were targeted by terrorists who killed 12 people.

And it received death threats again this August after it was accused of mocking Muslims with a controversial front page image.

A spokeswoman for the magazine said it would print 200,000 copies of the first edition, which will feature cartoons and articles translated from the French edition.

Charlie Hebdo sells about 1,000 French copies a week in Germany.

Its widespread introduction over the border would create added competition for Germany's current biggest satirical publications, Titanic and Eulenspiegel, The Local reported.