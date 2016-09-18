Fifty puppies have been seized in by Gardai (Irish police) at Dublin port en route to England.

The 'designer' dogs including Beagles, Bichon Frise and Cocker Spaniels are said to be in good condition and up for adoption.

The Dublin Society for the Protection of Cruelty to Animals (DSPCA) are currently caring for the puppies.

The DSPCA has said the seizure is the latest of a string of attempted puppy smuggling in 2016.

In the last two months, 150 puppies have been seized by Gardai and animal protection officers, Herald.ie reports.

Gillian Bird of the DSPCA said: "This is the seventh seizure in the last two months. That brings the total number of puppies found in that time to 150.

"On the market here, they would probably be around €200 or €250, but if you sell them in the UK, you could get €800 for them.

"We're looking at everything - reputable breeders, backyard breeders and puppy farms."

The puppies are thought to have spent four to five hours in transit and other than dehydration were found to be well.

Ms Bird added: "These animals were actually ok, but some of them were very wary.

"Two of them were quite dehydrated and we have them on a drip now."

In August, Gardai found 14 puppies in the boot of a car at the port.