A filmmaker withdrew from his role as Davos cultural leader before smashing a TV in protest, after labelling the World Economic Forum event a “grotesque charade.”

Keiichi Matsuda took to Twitter to announce his departure from the summit, billed as an opportunity for 40 “cultural leaders” to “speak truth to power and inspire more responsive and responsible leadership”.

Mr Matsuda wrote: “I'm officially withdrawing as a Davos cultural leader. I refuse to let my work be used to legitimise this grotesque charade #wef17.”

The post was accompanied by a video in which the artist picks up a metal rope stand and slams it into a television screen.

The screen shatters and falls from its wall mount to the floor, with Mr Matsuda reassuring onlookers: “It’s my work, it’s OK." He did not offer any further explanation.

The annual World Economic Forum meeting in Davos started on Tuesday, bringing together political and business leaders with a mission to “improve the state of the world.”

Mr Matsuda had been presenting his concept film, Hyper-Reality, as part of the Arts and Culture section of the event.