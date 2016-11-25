Finland has announced plans to phase out coal by 2030 in a bid to drastically cut greenhouse gas emissions.

The government announced the goal on Thursday in its "Energy and Climate Strategy for 2030 and Beyond", which details plans to stop producing energy from coal within 14 years, make energy production carbon-neutral by 2050 and replace traditional power sources with bio-fuels and renewable energy.

The Nordic country has been steadily reducing its coal use since 2011, with coal-fired power generation accounted for seven per cent of all electricity production last year, according to Reuters.

Meanwhile, it has increased investment in renewable energy, spending €80 million (£68 million) on renewable power last February, the New Scientist reports.

Last year, renewable sources accounted for 40 per cent of all energy consumption in Finland and is estimated to reach 47 per cent by 2030 under the proposed measures - just shy of the government target of 50 per cent.

"Utilising the potential of Finnish renewable energy to produce electricity at an industrial level is one of the central questions in achieving long-term energy and climate goals," Finland's Economic Affairs Minister Oli Rehn said on Thursday.

"The national climate and energy strategy decided today in the Cabinet meets the tough targets from a Finnish standpoint."

1/11 A group of emperor penguins face a crack in the sea ice, near McMurdo Station, Antarctica Kira Morris

2/11 Amid a flood in Islampur, Jamalpur, Bangladesh, a woman on a raft searches for somewhere dry to take shelter. Bangladesh is one of the most vulnerable places in the world to sea level rise, which is expected to make tens of millions of people homeless by 2050. Probal Rashid

3/11 Hanna Petursdottir examines a cave inside the Svinafellsjokull glacier in Iceland, which she said had been growing rapidly. Since 2000, the size of glaciers on Iceland has reduced by 12 per cent. Tom Schifanella

4/11 Floods destroyed eight bridges and ruined crops such as wheat, maize and peas in the Karimabad valley in northern Pakistan, a mountainous region with many glaciers. In many parts of the world, glaciers have been in retreat, creating dangerously large lakes that can cause devastating flooding when the banks break. Climate change can also increase rainfall in some areas, while bringing drought to others. Hira Ali

5/11 Smoke – filled with the carbon that is driving climate change – drifts across a field in Colombia. Sandra Rondon

6/11 A river once flowed along the depression in the dry earth of this part of Bangladesh, but it has disappeared amid rising temperatures. Abrar Hossain

7/11 Sindh province in Pakistan has experienced a grim mix of two consequences of climate change. “Because of climate change either we have floods or not enough water to irrigate our crop and feed our animals,” says the photographer. “Picture clearly indicates that the extreme drought makes wide cracks in clay. Crops are very difficult to grow.” Rizwan Dharejo

8/11 A shepherd moves his herd as he looks for green pasture near the village of Sirohi in Rajasthan, southern India. The region has been badly affected by heatwaves and drought, making local people nervous about further predicted increases in temperature. Riddhima Singh Bhati

9/11 A factory in China is shrouded by a haze of air pollution. The World Health Organisation has warned such pollution, much of which is from the fossil fuels that cause climate change, is a “public health emergency”. Leung Ka Wa

10/11 Water levels in reservoirs, like this one in Gers, France, have been getting perilously low in areas across the world affected by drought, forcing authorities to introduce water restrictions. Mahtuf Ikhsan

11/11 Not a symptom or a cause of climate change, but a cloud lit by the sunset to create the impression of a giant fireball over Tunisia. Majed Noumi

The Nordic country currently uses a quarter of its electricity on heating homes, and is required by the European Union to cut emissions from housing, transport and agriculture by 39 percent by 2030. This means increasing biofuels and renewable sources, such as leftover products from the forest industry and wind power.

The targets will be partly met by increasing the number of electric cars on Finnish roads from 1,000 to 250,000 by 2030 and the number biogas-driven cars from a current negligible number to 50,000, goals Transport and Communications Minister Anne Berner has described as "demanding".

Although the government wants to phase out coal, it will continue to in the near-term to burn peat, largely due to the fact it is produced domestically.

The proposals, which need approval from lawmakers, are due to be discussed in Parliament next month.

Finland has long-held a reputation for being one of the most eco-friendly countries in the world and came top in this year's global Economic Performance Index (EPI).

The government announcement comes as a Finnish energy company showcased its plan to create renewable fuel using Christmas dinner leftovers, taking unwanted fat from hams donated by Finnish households and converting it into renewable diesel at the company’s Porvoo refinery.

Experts at Neste, which hosts the campaign, calculate that the waste fat from roasting a single joint of ham can be converted into approximately two miles’ worth of fuel for a car.

Last year, Britain announced plans to phase out all its coal-fired power plants by 2025, other than any fitted with carbon capture and storage (CCS) system, and Denmark is aiming to become fossil fuel-free by 2050, but it has no binding targets or bans for coal use.

Outside of Europe, Canada has also announced plans to phase out traditional coal by 2030, only permitting provinces to carry on using coal beyond this date if they reduce emissions with CSS systems.

Additional reporting by Associated Press