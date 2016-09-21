France should install cameras in abattoirs to stop animal cruelty, a new parliamentary report has urged.
The 225-page report suggests 65 measures to stop the kinds of animal cruelty that have been seen in recent videos.
The aim is to improve “transparency and the inadequate controls” at slaughterhouses, the local.fr reported.
One of the measures is to install CCTV to monitor animal welfare and another is to have a qualified vet on the grounds.
The report was commissioned by the French National Assembly in March after a nationwide probe was launched to ensure all standards and laws were being adhered to in abattoirs.
World news in pictures
World news in pictures
-
1/30 21 September 2016
A villager mourns outside his house after a landslide in Garut. The death toll from a series of landslides and flash floods in Indonesia climbed to 19, including several children found by rescuers scouring for survivors
AFP/Getty Images
-
2/30 21 September 2016
Somali women shout slogans during a demonstration against the maritime border dispute with Kenya on the rights for exploration and collecting revenue from oil discoveries in Mogadishu, Somalia
REUTERS
-
3/30 21 September 2016
A man carries an injured girl after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria
REUTERS
-
4/30 20 September 2016
A protester stands with his left arm extended and fist clenched in front of a line of police officers in Charlotte. Authorities used tear gas to disperse protesters in an overnight demonstration that broke out after Keith Lamont Scott was fatally shot by an officer at an apartment complex
AP
-
5/30 20 September 2016
An Israeli soldier kicks a Palestinian man as troops try to arrest him in the flashpoint city of Hebron, in the Israeli occupied West Bank. The man was named by family members, who witnessed his arrest, as Mohammed al-Kawasmi, 30, whom they said suffers from psychological troubles
AFP/Getty Images
-
6/30 20 September 2016
View of ash spewed by the Turrialba volcano in Cartago, 35 Km east of San Jose. The Costa Rican authorities suspended operations at the country's main airport after the nearby Turrialba volcano erupted, sending a thick ash cloud into the sky
AFP/Getty Images
-
7/30 20 September 2016
Models parade on a catwalk in Yellow River Stone Forest for iconic French fashion designer Pierre Cardin in Baiyin, Gansu province, Northeastern China. 120 outfits were presented for the 2017 Spring-Summer new collection 38 years after he first launched a collection in China
AFP/Getty Images
-
8/30 20 September 2016
Aid is seen strewn across the floor in the town of Orum al-Kubra on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, the morning after a convoy delivering aid was hit by a deadly air strike. The UN said at least 18 trucks in the 31-vehicle convoy were destroyed en route to deliver humanitarian assistance to the hard-to-reach town
Getty
-
9/30 20 September 2016
Pedestrians holding umbrellas struggle against strong wind and heavy rains caused by Typhoon Malakas in Nagoya, central Japan
REUTERS
-
10/30 20 September 2016
Birds sit in their cages during a bird-singing contest in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat. Over one thousand birds from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore take part in the annual contest
AFP/Getty Images
-
11/30 20 September 2016
A man takes out a quail from a net after catching it on a beach in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip
REUTERS
-
12/30 19 September 2016
A veterinary from Saving the Survivors and RHINO911 crew treat a Rhino that was wounded during dehorning by poachers during an operation of RHINO911 Non Governmental Organisation at the Pilanesberg National Park in the North West province, South Africa
AFP/Getty Images
-
13/30 19 September 2016
People onboard fishing boats heading out to sea in order to catch crabs, in Xianrendao in China's northeastern Liaoning province
AFP/Getty Images
-
14/30 19 September 2016
Women and children queue to enter one of the Unicef nutrition clinics in Muna informal settlement, which now houses more than 16,000 IDPs (internaly displaced people) in the outskirts of Maiduguri the capital of Borno State, northeastern Nigeria. Aid agencies have long warned about the risk of food shortages in northeast Nigeria because of the conflict, which has killed at least 20,000 since 2009 and left more than 2.6 million homeless
AFP/Getty Images
-
15/30 19 September 2016
A Yemeni artist sprays graffiti on a wall in the capital Sanaa criticising the limitations on the freedom of press in Yemen
AFP/Getty Images
-
16/30 19 September 2016
People run away from waves as they watch tidal bore in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China
REUTERS
-
17/30 19 September 2016
Demonstrators gather in front of a burning car during an opposition rally in Kinshasa. Police fired tear gas at scores of opposition supporters rallying in Kinshasa to demand that DR Congo's long-serving President Joseph Kabila step down this year. Kabila, who has ruled DR Congo since 2001, is banned under the constitution from running again -- but he has given no sign of intending to give up his job in December
AFP/Getty Images
-
18/30 18 September 2016
New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (C) stand in front of a mangled dumpster while touring the site of an explosion that occurred the night before in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. An explosion in a construction dumpster that injured 29 people is being labeled an "intentional act". A second device, a pressure cooker, was found four blocks away that an early investigation found was likely also a bomb
Getty Images North America
-
19/30 18 September 2016
Participants hold a rainbow flag during an annual LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) pride parade in Belgrade, Serbia
REUTERS
-
20/30 18 September 2016
Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China
REUTERS
-
21/30 18 September 2016
Firemen work at the scene of an explosion in a block of flats in the Premia de Mar area of Barcelona, northeastern Spain. At least one person died and another 15 were injured, two of them seriously, in an explosion due to reasons still unknown inside the second flat of a seven floor building. The incident forced the evacuation of the building
EPA
-
22/30 18 September 2016
People stand near a boat which according to officials, capsized on the Chao Phraya river while carrying 150 Thai Muslims, in the ancient tourist city of Ayutthaya, Thailand
REUTERS
-
23/30 18 September 2016
Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by Emilliano Del Buono during the Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base in northern Athens, Greece
REUTERS
-
24/30 17 September 2016
The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia
REUTERS
-
25/30 17 September 2016
Fire fighters respond to an alleged explosion on West 23rd Street in New York. An explosion in New York's upscale and bustling Chelsea neighborhood injured at least 29 people, none of them in a life-threatening condition, the fire department said
AFP/Getty Images
-
26/30 16 September 2016
Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of 'Pitru Paksha', a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, India
REUTERS
-
27/30 16 September 2016
Advocates with Oxfam America have placed hundreds of life jackets on the ground along the New York City waterfront to draw attention to the refugee crisis, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Many of the life jackets used for the action were used by adult and child refugees and collected on beaches in Greece. The undertaking was a prelude to next week's United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants
AP
-
28/30 16 September 2016
A protester holds a placard reading 'Xi Jinping stop killing in Tibet' during a rally involving members of the Tibetan and Uyghur communities in Europe in front of the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva
AFP/Getty Images
-
29/30 15 September 2016
Residents clean up a flooded street in Xiamen, in China's eastern Fujian province after Typhoon Meranti made landfall. Parts of Taiwan came to a standstill as super typhoon Meranti brought the strongest winds in 21 years, while China issued a red alert for waves as the storm bore down on the mainland
AFP/Getty Images
-
30/30 15 September 2016
French riot police, covered with red paint, detain a man during a demonstration against the controversial labour reforms of the French government in Paris. Opponents of France's controversial labour reforms took to the streets for the 14th time in six months in a last-ditch bid to quash the measures that lost the Socialist government crucial support on the left. Scores of flights in and out of France were cancelled as air traffic controllers went on strike to try to force the government to repeal the changes that became law in July
AFP/Getty Images
Nearly 100 people, including vets, film makers, academics and abattoir managers were interviewed as part of the commission, according to the BBC.
Several videos have been released in recent months showing animal cruelty in France and have caused outrage across the county. One video showed workers throwing a lamb against the wall and hitting a sheep over the head, according to local.fr.
- More about:
- animal cruelty