Crowds of anarchists, anti-fascists and others clashed with police in Paris after early French presidential election results suggested Marine Le Pen would make it into the final round of voting.

Police fired tear-gas to disperse the demonstrators and officers in riot gear surrounded the Place de la Bastille.

French newspaper Le Monde reported several hundreds protesters threw bottles and fireworks at police.

One of the organisers reportedly told the crowd to protest “against Marine and against Macron” and added “whatever the results are, we will not recognise them”.

Riot police reacted by charging at the protesters, some wearing balaclavas and black clothes, and trying to contain them in the Opera area, Le Parisien reported.

French riot police clash with demonstrators after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Paris. (REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pellisier )

At about 9pm local time, the protesters moved to the Boulevard Beaumarchais, where they reportedly smashed shop windows, bus shelters and the windows of police vehicles.

Police authorities in Paris are advising motorists to avoid the area around Bastille.