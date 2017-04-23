  1. News
  2. World
  3. Europe

French election: Anti-fascist protesters clash with police in Paris after early results put Le Pen in final round

Riot police fire tear-gas to disperse the crowd 

Click to follow
french-protest1.jpg
Tear gas floats in the air as demonstrators clash with French riot police after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Paris. REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pellisier

Crowds of anarchists, anti-fascists and others clashed with police in Paris after early French presidential election results suggested Marine Le Pen would make it into the final round of voting.

Police fired tear-gas to disperse the demonstrators and officers in riot gear surrounded the Place de la Bastille. 

French newspaper Le Monde reported several hundreds protesters threw bottles and fireworks at police. 

One of the organisers reportedly told the crowd to protest “against Marine and against Macron” and added “whatever the results are, we will not recognise them”.

Riot police reacted by charging at the protesters, some wearing balaclavas and black clothes, and trying to contain them in the Opera area, Le Parisien reported. 

french-protest-3.jpg
French riot police clash with demonstrators after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Paris. (REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pellisier)

At about 9pm local time, the protesters moved to the Boulevard Beaumarchais, where they reportedly smashed shop windows, bus shelters and the windows of police vehicles. 

Police authorities in Paris are advising motorists to avoid the area around Bastille. 

french-protest2.jpg
Demonstrators clash with French riot police after partial results in the first round of 2017 French presidential election, in Paris. (REUTERS/Jean-Paul Pellisier)

 

Comments