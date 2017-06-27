A former supporter of the French anti-immigration Front National (FN) party has been found guilty of helping an Iranian man she met in a Calais refugee camp get into Britain.

Béatrice Huret escaped a prison sentence, which could have seen her serve up to ten years inside.

She was charged with assisting an illegal border crossing after she bought a boat for her partner, Mokhtar.

Mokhtar successfully crossed to the UK along with two others. He was later granted asylum and housed in a shelter in Sheffield, the BBC reported.

"We are both very relieved," Ms Huret said after the court let her off without any punishment, AFP reported.

Ms Huret’s husband, who died from cancer in 2010, worked as a border guard.

The 45-year-old is one of several French people charged with assisting migrants in recent months.

French farmer Cédric Herrou was handed a suspended €3,000 fine in February for helping African migrants cross the border from Italy.

Arriving at the courthouse in the town of Boulogne-sur-Mer, Ms Huret said she hoped people would “understand what I did and why I did it” and said she took full responsibility for her actions.

“I am prepared to give up my life for him," she told AFP. "The only thing that would bother me is that I would no longer be able to see Mokhtar if I’m in jail,”

Calais refugee camp evacuation







23 show all Calais refugee camp evacuation











































1/23 A painted message saying 'Bye Jungle' on a tent in the Jungle migrant camp in Calais Getty

2/23 French authorities say the closure of the slum-like camp in Calais will last approximatively a week in what they describe as a "humanitarian" operation AP

3/23 French authorities say the closure of the slum-like camp in Calais will start on Monday and will last approximatively a week in what they describe as a 'humanitarian' operation AP

4/23 Migrants set rubbish bins alight as a protest in the makeshift camp 'the Jungle' in Calais, France EPA

5/23 French riot police advance through tear gas and smoke from a fire to disperse migrants throwing stones and lighting fires at the Jungle migrant camp Getty

6/23 French CRS riot police secure an area on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in France Reuters

7/23 Migrants run past a fire in the makeshift migrant camp known as 'the jungle' in Calais AP

8/23 French riot police disperse migrants throwing stones and lighting fires at the Jungle migrant camp Getty

9/23 Journalists run away from smoke during clashes near a makeshift migrant camp known as 'the jungle' in Calais AP

10/23 French CRS riot police secure an area on the eve of the evacuation and transfer of migrants to reception centers in Franc Reuters

11/23 Migrants queue for transportation by bus to reception centres across France, from the 'Jungle' migrant camp in Calais Getty

12/23 Migrants line-up to register at a processing centre in the 'jungle' near Calais, northern France, as the mass exodus from the migrant camp begins PA wire

13/23 Migrants queue and transfer to reception centers in France Reuters

14/23 Migrants with luggage walk past a graffiti on a wall as they leave the 'Jungle' migrant camp, as part of a major three-day operation planned to clear the camp in Calais Getty

15/23 Migrants line-up to register at a processing centre in the makeshift migrant camp known as 'the jungle' near Calais AP

16/23 French far-right Front National (FN) party's member of parliament Marion Marechal-Le Pen (L) delivers a speech next to a banner reading "They arrive in Vaucluse, no migrants in our place" as she attends a rally against the hosting of migrants in La Tour d'Aigues Getty Images

17/23 French police forces secure the area near the 'Jungle' migrant camp in Calais Getty

18/23 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

19/23 Migrants carry their belongings and transfer to reception centers in France

20/23 Several hundreds of pro-refugees demonstrators La Tour d'Aigues show their support to the hosting of migrants in the village of Grambois after being evicted from the Calais 'Jungle' camp, while a hundred of French far right party Front National supporters protested against their arrival Getty

21/23 A civil defence worker stands in one of the main migrant centers prepared for influx of migrants from the a makeshift camp known as 'the jungle' near Calais Getty

22/23 Migrants leave messages on their tents in the Jungle migrant camp Getty

23/23 Around a hundred demonstrators marched through the streets of La Tour-d'Aigues against the reception of migrants in the village of Grambois, while some 400 to 500 people gathered in support of refugees. FN parliament member Marion Marechal-Le Pen called on people to demonstrate against the reception of migrants from Calais Getty

Her lawyer said she would ask the court to throw the case out on the grounds she had acted for "humanitarian reasons".