Hungarians were expected to resoundingly reject EU refugee quotas in a referendum on Sunday.

The rejection of the quotas - which would see Hungary resettling a proportion of the Syrian and Iraqi refugees who have arrived in Italy and Greece over the past year - will be a victory for the country’s right-wing prime minister, Viktor Orban, in his long running battle with Brussels.

Opinion polls show support for a rejection of EU migrant quotas of more than 80 percent among those who say they will vote. But they also indicate turnout might not necessarily top the 50 percent required for the poll to be valid.

Voting began at 6am (5am UK time) and ended at 7pm (6pm UK time).

Mr Orban was one of several European leaders who locked down their countries’ borders last year in open defiance of the Schengen Agreement which requires open borders.

Last year, it built a long razor wire fence along the entire length of its borders with Serbia and Croatia and announced plans in August to build an even stronger fence and employ 3,000 new “border hunters” to tight control.

Last year, Hungary recorded around 18,000 illegal border crossings as many travel across the country on their way to richer places in the north such as Germany.

In a letter published in a national newspaper, Magyar Idok, on Saturday, Mr Orban urged Hungarian voters to send a message to the EU that its migration policies were flawed and posed a threat to European security.

1/15 Serbia-Hungary border Refugees protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke

2/15 Serbia-Hungary border A refugee throws a bottle of water towards Hungarian riot police after they used water cannon to push back refugees at the Hungarian border with Serbia near the town of Horgos

3/15 Serbia-Hungary border Refugees protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke

4/15 Serbia-Hungary border Hungarian armoured personnel carriers are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke

5/15 Serbia-Hungary border Hungarian riot policemen are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke

6/15 Serbia-Hungary border Hungarian police spray water cannon on migrants at the "Horgos 2" border crossing into Hungary, Serbia

7/15 Serbia-Hungary border A refugee reacts after Hungarian riot police use water cannon to push back refugees at the Hungarian border with Serbia near the town of Horgos

8/15 Serbia-Hungary border A refugee gestures as Hungarian riot police use water cannon to push back refugees at the Hungarian border with Serbia near the town of Horgos

9/15 Serbia-Hungary border A refugee throws a stone towards Hungarian riot police after they used water cannon and pepper spray to push back refugees at the Hungarian border with Serbia near the town of Horgos

10/15 Serbia-Hungary border Refugees protest as Hungarian riot police fires tear gas and water cannon on the Serbian side of the border, near Roszke

11/15 Serbia-Hungary border Migrants shout slogans as they stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia

12/15 Serbia-Hungary border Hungarian riot policemen run as they are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke Reuters

13/15 Serbia-Hungary border Hungarian riot policemen are deployed at the border crossing with Serbia in Roszke Reuters

14/15 Serbia-Hungary border Refugees stand in front of a barrier at the border with Hungary near the village of Horgos, Serbia Reuters

15/15 Serbia-Hungary border Refugees wait at the Horgos 2 border crossing EPA

He wrote: "We can send the message that it is only up to us, European citizens, whether we can jointly force the Union to come to its senses or let it destroy itself".

Budapest has said immigration policy should be a matter of national sovereignty but human rights groups have accused the government of xenophobia.

On Friday, around 1,500 people demonstrated in Budapest against the referendum.

One protester, Zsuzsa Berkesi, said they demonstrated so they "would be less ashamed of ourselves on Sunday night".

In the wake of the Paris attacks in November last year, Mr Oban provoked outrage by claiming that it was an “obvious fact” that “all terrorists are basically migrants”.

The strong anti-immigrant rhetoric has gone done well with the Hungarian public and has given Mr Orban’s Fidesz party, which has been in power since 2010, a comfortable lead over the opposition.

One Budapest resident, Judit Hegyi, said the country “must preserve our Hungarian national character here in the middle of Europe and all the other European states should also preserve their national characters” as she picked up a leaflet from a Fidesz stall in the city in the run up to the vote.

Additional reporting by Reuters