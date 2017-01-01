Istanbul attack latest example of terrorism which has plagued Turkey over the past year

Turkey has experienced a series of lethal attacks over the last year with the government of Recep Tayyip Erdogan blaming the growing list of the country’s enemies. The reaction of officials in the immediate aftermath of the New Year’s Eve massacre, however, was that it is likely to have been the work of Isis.

Kurdish groups have tended to target security forces rather than carry out indiscriminate killings of civilians as happened in the Reina nightclub.

And, while Ankara had blamed the followers of exiled cleric Fethullah Gulen for other attacks such as the murder of the Russian ambassador to Turkey earlier this month, they have yet to do so for what happened last night.

Turkish forces are currently involved in a major military operation in northern Syria against Isis as well as the Kurds.

Isis has carried out a series of devastating bombings and shootings in Turkey specifically targeting, at times, the country’s tourist industry. This, along with general turbulence, has resulted in a huge drop in visitors, especially from the West, to the country.

An interior ministry official said “ This looks like a Daesh ( Isis) attack, but we cannot be certain at the moment. Daesh had said that they intended to target New Years Eve celebrations and we had taken all possible precautions.

We had 17,000 policemen on duty in Istanbul, many of them were undercover : we even had policemen dressed as Santa Claus.”

The official pointed out that Isis had warned Muslims a fortnight ago not to celebrate New Year.

Relatives of Ayhan Arik, one of the victims of the Reina night club attack mourn during his funeral ceremony yesterday (Getty)

It said in a statement “ to celebrate New Year’s Eve with the Kuffir ( unbeliever) is to embrace their idolatry and paganism and to shun the rulings of our Lord.”

The nightclub, Reina, on the shores of the Bosphorous, had gained a chic reputation among Turkey’s affluent, Westernised, secular young people, as well as sports stars and expatriates. Foreign visitors have included Daniel Craig, Kylie Minogue, Naomi Watts and Jon Bon Jovi.

Conservative Muslims have been critical of venues such as these, as well as events such as New Year’s Eve celebrations holding that they are incompatible with Turkey’s Islamic heritage.

A number of conservative newspapers have railed against celebrating New Year. Two of them, Akit and Milli Gazete published editorials warning of consequences.

Milli, stated “ this is the last warning, don’t celebrate. “ Akit’s front page said “Down with your civilisation”, with pictures contrasting distress in Syria and people partying. Gursel Tekin, a member of parliament for CHP party said “In the last week there were so many messages which damage our social peace but none were investigated. Those responsible should resign.”

In pictures: Istanbul nightclub attacked during New Year party







9 show all In pictures: Istanbul nightclub attacked during New Year party















1/9 People talk to medics in an ambulance near the scene of an attack in Istanbul on 1 January 2017 AP

2/9 People near the scene of an attack in Istanbul on 1 January 2017 AP

3/9 Police secure area near an Istanbul nightclub, Turkey, January 1, 2017. Reuters

4/9 Ambulances line up on a road leading to a nightclub where a gun attack took place during a New Year party in Istanbul, Turkey Reuters

5/9 Turkish special force police officers and ambulances are seen at the site of an armed attack January 1, 2017 in Istanbul Getty

6/9 People embrace near the scene of an attack in Istanbul, on New Year's Day AP

7/9 Medics carry a wounded person after an attack at a popular nightclub in Istanbul on 1 January AP

8/9 Turkish police secure the area at Ortakoy district under Bosphorus Bridge after the attack on Reina nightclub Getty Images

9/9 People leave a nightclub in Istanbul after it was attacked on 1 January AP

The identities of the foreigners caught up in the attack are yet to be fully established. But they are known to include Saudis, Moroccans and Lebanese, Tiunisians: a reflection of how visitors from the region are replacing those from Europe and America in this time of uncertainty.

In the violent confusion of the attacks taking place in Turkey there has also been a tendency to see a hidden American hand at play, something the Erdogan government had encouraged as relations with Washington has suffered.

There have been repeated allegations that US intelligence had colluded with Mr Gulen, who is based in Pennsylvania as well as Islamist groups like Isis.

In response to social media rumours that Washington knew an attack was due to take place and failed to warn Turkey, the American embassy put out a statement that although a travel warning had been issued to US nationals “ there was no information about threats to specific entertainment venues, including the Reina club.