1/30 21 September 2016 A villager mourns outside his house after a landslide in Garut. The death toll from a series of landslides and flash floods in Indonesia climbed to 19, including several children found by rescuers scouring for survivors AFP/Getty Images

2/30 21 September 2016 Somali women shout slogans during a demonstration against the maritime border dispute with Kenya on the rights for exploration and collecting revenue from oil discoveries in Mogadishu, Somalia REUTERS

3/30 21 September 2016 A man carries an injured girl after airstrikes on the rebel held al-Qaterji neighbourhood of Aleppo, Syria REUTERS

4/30 20 September 2016 A protester stands with his left arm extended and fist clenched in front of a line of police officers in Charlotte. Authorities used tear gas to disperse protesters in an overnight demonstration that broke out after Keith Lamont Scott was fatally shot by an officer at an apartment complex AP

5/30 20 September 2016 An Israeli soldier kicks a Palestinian man as troops try to arrest him in the flashpoint city of Hebron, in the Israeli occupied West Bank. The man was named by family members, who witnessed his arrest, as Mohammed al-Kawasmi, 30, whom they said suffers from psychological troubles AFP/Getty Images

6/30 20 September 2016 View of ash spewed by the Turrialba volcano in Cartago, 35 Km east of San Jose. The Costa Rican authorities suspended operations at the country's main airport after the nearby Turrialba volcano erupted, sending a thick ash cloud into the sky AFP/Getty Images

7/30 20 September 2016 Models parade on a catwalk in Yellow River Stone Forest for iconic French fashion designer Pierre Cardin in Baiyin, Gansu province, Northeastern China. 120 outfits were presented for the 2017 Spring-Summer new collection 38 years after he first launched a collection in China AFP/Getty Images

8/30 20 September 2016 Aid is seen strewn across the floor in the town of Orum al-Kubra on the western outskirts of the northern Syrian city of Aleppo, the morning after a convoy delivering aid was hit by a deadly air strike. The UN said at least 18 trucks in the 31-vehicle convoy were destroyed en route to deliver humanitarian assistance to the hard-to-reach town Getty

9/30 20 September 2016 Pedestrians holding umbrellas struggle against strong wind and heavy rains caused by Typhoon Malakas in Nagoya, central Japan REUTERS

10/30 20 September 2016 Birds sit in their cages during a bird-singing contest in Thailand's southern province of Narathiwat. Over one thousand birds from Thailand, Malaysia and Singapore take part in the annual contest AFP/Getty Images

11/30 20 September 2016 A man takes out a quail from a net after catching it on a beach in Khan Younis, in the southern Gaza Strip REUTERS

12/30 19 September 2016 A veterinary from Saving the Survivors and RHINO911 crew treat a Rhino that was wounded during dehorning by poachers during an operation of RHINO911 Non Governmental Organisation at the Pilanesberg National Park in the North West province, South Africa AFP/Getty Images

13/30 19 September 2016 People onboard fishing boats heading out to sea in order to catch crabs, in Xianrendao in China's northeastern Liaoning province AFP/Getty Images

14/30 19 September 2016 Women and children queue to enter one of the Unicef nutrition clinics in Muna informal settlement, which now houses more than 16,000 IDPs (internaly displaced people) in the outskirts of Maiduguri the capital of Borno State, northeastern Nigeria. Aid agencies have long warned about the risk of food shortages in northeast Nigeria because of the conflict, which has killed at least 20,000 since 2009 and left more than 2.6 million homeless AFP/Getty Images

15/30 19 September 2016 A Yemeni artist sprays graffiti on a wall in the capital Sanaa criticising the limitations on the freedom of press in Yemen AFP/Getty Images

16/30 19 September 2016 People run away from waves as they watch tidal bore in Hangzhou, Zhejiang Province, China REUTERS

17/30 19 September 2016 Demonstrators gather in front of a burning car during an opposition rally in Kinshasa. Police fired tear gas at scores of opposition supporters rallying in Kinshasa to demand that DR Congo's long-serving President Joseph Kabila step down this year. Kabila, who has ruled DR Congo since 2001, is banned under the constitution from running again -- but he has given no sign of intending to give up his job in December AFP/Getty Images

18/30 18 September 2016 New York Mayor Bill de Blasio (R) and New York Governor Andrew Cuomo (C) stand in front of a mangled dumpster while touring the site of an explosion that occurred the night before in the Chelsea neighborhood of New York City. An explosion in a construction dumpster that injured 29 people is being labeled an "intentional act". A second device, a pressure cooker, was found four blocks away that an early investigation found was likely also a bomb Getty Images North America

19/30 18 September 2016 Participants hold a rainbow flag during an annual LGBT (Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual and Transgender) pride parade in Belgrade, Serbia REUTERS

20/30 18 September 2016 Paramilitary policemen take part in a drill in Baise, Guangxi Zhuang Autonomous Region, China REUTERS

21/30 18 September 2016 Firemen work at the scene of an explosion in a block of flats in the Premia de Mar area of Barcelona, northeastern Spain. At least one person died and another 15 were injured, two of them seriously, in an explosion due to reasons still unknown inside the second flat of a seven floor building. The incident forced the evacuation of the building EPA

22/30 18 September 2016 People stand near a boat which according to officials, capsized on the Chao Phraya river while carrying 150 Thai Muslims, in the ancient tourist city of Ayutthaya, Thailand REUTERS

23/30 18 September 2016 Danielle Hughes performs on a plane piloted by Emilliano Del Buono during the Athens Flying Week aviation event over the Tanagra air base in northern Athens, Greece REUTERS

24/30 17 September 2016 The full moon is seen behind the hill of the three crosses in Cali, Colombia REUTERS

25/30 17 September 2016 Fire fighters respond to an alleged explosion on West 23rd Street in New York. An explosion in New York's upscale and bustling Chelsea neighborhood injured at least 29 people, none of them in a life-threatening condition, the fire department said AFP/Getty Images

26/30 16 September 2016 Hindu devotees gather to perform prayers on the banks of the river Ganga on the occasion of the first day of 'Pitru Paksha', a period of sixteen days when the devotees pay homage to their ancestors, in Allahabad, India REUTERS

27/30 16 September 2016 Advocates with Oxfam America have placed hundreds of life jackets on the ground along the New York City waterfront to draw attention to the refugee crisis, in the Brooklyn borough of New York. Many of the life jackets used for the action were used by adult and child refugees and collected on beaches in Greece. The undertaking was a prelude to next week's United Nations Summit for Refugees and Migrants AP

28/30 16 September 2016 A protester holds a placard reading 'Xi Jinping stop killing in Tibet' during a rally involving members of the Tibetan and Uyghur communities in Europe in front of the United Nations (UN) Office in Geneva AFP/Getty Images

29/30 15 September 2016 Residents clean up a flooded street in Xiamen, in China's eastern Fujian province after Typhoon Meranti made landfall. Parts of Taiwan came to a standstill as super typhoon Meranti brought the strongest winds in 21 years, while China issued a red alert for waves as the storm bore down on the mainland AFP/Getty Images