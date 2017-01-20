Six people have been found alive buried under debris and snow following an avalanche in Italy that buried the Hotel Rigopiano in the Abruzzo region.

The survivors are yet to be brought out, but rescue teams are in contact with them.

“They are alive and we are talking to them” Luca Cari, a spokesman for the national fire brigade, told Reuters from the scene. Mr Cari said six survivors had been found, while an Alpine Rescue official said there were five.

One of the survivors is a young girl, Deputy Interior Minister Filippo Bubbico said, speaking in the nearby town of Penne, where he is monitoring the rescue for the Italian government.

The disaster struck the hotel in central Italy late on Wednesday afternoon amid a driving snowstorm, just hours after four earthquakes with a magnitude above 5 rattled the area.

More than 30 people, including four children, were in the building when the avalanche crashed into it, officials said, reducing much of it to rubble and spreading debris across the valley floor.

As much as 5 metres (16 ft) of snow covered much of what is left of the hotel.

