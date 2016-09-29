Zoo workers have recaptured two young lions that escaped overnight at Leipzig zoo, shooting one with a tranquiliser.

The lions, named Majo and Motshegetsi, were both about a year old and managed to break out of their cages, sparking an evacuation of the zoo and a search for the pair.

According to the Press Association, the zoo said it has recaptured one lion and shot and sedated another.

Zoo workers said one lion was successfully corralled back into its cage and the second was shot with a tranquilliser and was expected to soon also be back behind bars.

The two male lions were born about a year ago in Switzerland's Basel Zoo and have been at the Leipzig Zoological Garden since August.

