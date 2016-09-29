  1. News
Escaped lion shot with tranquiliser and sedated after escape at Leipzig zoo

Both lions will soon be 'back behind bars', say zoo officials 

leipzig-zoo.jpg
Year-old lions Majo and Motshegetsi have been at Leipzig zoo since August Leipzig zoo/Facebook

Zoo workers have recaptured two young lions that escaped overnight at Leipzig zoo, shooting one with a tranquiliser.

The lions, named Majo and Motshegetsi, were both about a year old and managed to break out of their cages, sparking an evacuation of the zoo and a search for the pair.

According to the Press Association, the zoo said it has recaptured one lion and shot and sedated another.

Zoo workers said one lion was successfully corralled back into its cage and the second was shot with a tranquilliser and was expected to soon also be back behind bars.

The two male lions were born about a year ago in Switzerland's Basel Zoo and have been at the Leipzig Zoological Garden since August. 

