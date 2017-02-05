Marine Le Pen has launched her presidential campaign with a pledge to hold an EU referendum, ditch the euro, withhold free healthcare from “illegal migrants” and slash immigration.

The far-right leader of the Front National (FN) is hoping to capitalise on a scandal destroying the prospects of former election favourite Francois Fillon, who is embroiled in controversy over payments made to his wife.

But she faces renewed competition from Emmanuel Macron, the former finance minister who has created his own “En Marche!” party in a bid to reach the Elysee Palace.

Presidential candidate Emmanuel Macron speaks at a rally in Lyon, France, on 4 February (AP)

The majority of opinion polls currently show Ms Le Pen, 48, winning the first round of France’s presidential election on 23 April but losing the run-off vote in May.

Her supporters, buoyed by the FN’s move into the mainstream amid rising Euroscepticism, anti-immigration sentiment and terror fears, have been heartened by the shock votes for Brexit and Donald Trump.

“We were told Donald Trump would never win in the United States against the media, against the establishment, but he won... we were told Marine Le Pen would not win the presidential election, but on 7 May she will win!” Jean-Lin Lacapelle, a top FN official, told hundreds of party members at a rally on Saturday.

In 144 “commitments” published at the start of a two-day event in Lyon, Ms Le Pen proposes leaving the Eurozone, holding a referendum on EU membership, slapping taxes on imports and on the job contracts of foreigners, lowering the retirement age and increasing several welfare benefits while lowering income tax.

Le Pen's security guards attack journalist after he asks difficult question

The heavily protectionist manifesto also proposes curbing several rights to French citizens only, while building new prisons, hiring thousands of police and leaving Nato’s integrated command.

Ms Le Pen wants to restrict universal rights including free education to French citizens, while making it harder to gain citizenship, limit migration to a net annual total of 10,000 and deport all foreign convicts and anyone under investigation for “links with radical Islam”.

“The aim of this programme is first of all to give France its freedom back and give the people a voice,” Ms Le Pen said in the introduction to the manifesto.

“This presidential election puts two opposite proposals – the 'globalist' choice backed by all my opponents... and the 'patriotic' choice which I personify.”

Despite the FN’s attempts to distance itself from its racist and anti-Semitic past – with founder and Ms Le Pen’s father Jean-Marie convicted of both – immigration remains the main draw for members.

When Franck de Lapersonne, an actor and FN supporter, told the rally that author Victor Hugo “did not learn Arabic at school and that makes me happy” he received the loudest ovation of the day, with the crowd chanting the party's slogan “on est chez nous”, meaning “this is our country”.

The FN is facing scandals over assistants in the European Parliament and investigations over Ms Le Pen’s 2012 campaign financing, but they have been largely eclipsed by the storm surrounding Mr Fillon.

World news in pictures







26 show all World news in pictures

















































1/26 30 January 2017 Polish President Andrzej Duda (C) and US Ambassador to Poland Paul Jones (background R), deputy Commander of US troops in Europe, General Timothy Ray (2-L) and the Commander of the ground forces of the US to Europe, General Ben Hodges (L), attend the inauguration of the Polish-US American military training with the participation of the US Armoured brigade Combat Group, on the range in Zagan, west Poland EPA

2/26 30 January 2017 US army M1 Abrams tank fires after the inauguration ceremony of bilateral military training between US and Polish troops in Zagan, Poland Reuters

3/26 30 January 2017 Deputy Commander, United States European Command Lieutenant General Timothy Ray speaks during a ceremony opening Polish and US Army exercise on training fields in Zagan, Poland AP

4/26 30 January 2017 Iranian top officials pray before the flag draped coffins in the funeral of 16 firefighters killed in the collapse of a burning building, in Tehran, Iran AP

5/26 30 January 2017 Iranians firefighters and mourners gather around a fire track carrying the coffins of firemen killed when the city's oldest high-rise collapsed after a blaze, during their funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran Getty Images

6/26 30 January 2017 Iranians firefighters and mourners gather around a fire track carrying the coffins of firemen killed when the city's oldest high-rise collapsed after a blaze, during their funeral ceremony in Tehran, Iran Getty Images

7/26 30 January 2017 A leprosy patient sits inside her room at the leprosy hospital in Srinagar, the summer capital of Indian Kashmir. World Leprosy Day is observed on 30 January every year to increase the public awareness of the leprosy disease EPA

8/26 30 January 2017 A police officer stands by a monitor projecting images of migrants crammed into a van during a press conference to illustrate an anti-migrants trafficking operation, at the police headquarters in Milan, Italy. Police in Milan announced the results of a two-year investigation into a land-based trafficking network for migrants who reach Italy by sea. Thirty-four arrest warrants were issued in Italy, France and Germany against the Egyptian-headed organization that arranged for transport for the migrants from Sicily to Milan and beyond AP

9/26 30 January 2017 People gather for Lunar New Year as lanterns hang from the trees at Ditan park in Beijing Getty Images

10/26 30 January 2017 Indian soldiers pay tribute at the Mahatma Gandhi memorial on Gandhi's death anniversary at Rajghat in New Delhi, India Reuters

11/26 30 January 2017 Indian president Pranab Mukherjee pays tribute on the annual Martyrs' Day at Mahatma Gandhi's memorial in Rajghat, in New Delhi, India EPA

12/26 30 January 2017 Miss France Iris Mittenaere is overcome with emotion as she is crowned by Pia Wurtzbach, Miss Universe 2015 at the 65th Miss Universe pageant, Manila, Philippines Rex

13/26 30 January 2017 Iris Mittenaere from France is crowned the 65th Miss Universe by her predecessor, Pia Alonzo Wurtzbach from the Philippines during the coronation night of the Miss Universe pageant at the Mall of Asia Arena in Pasay City, south of Manila, Philippines EPA

14/26 30 January 2017 Visitors pack a frozen river in Hwacheon, some 118km northeast of Seoul, South Korea, to fish for 'sancheoneo,' a type of mountain trout EPA

15/26 30 January 2017 Tourists look at tiger cubs born on the first day of the Lunar New Year and Year of the Rooster at Sriracha Tiger Zoo in Chonburi province, Thailand Reuters

16/26 30 January 2017 Firefighters and rescuers look on as a bus is towed away from the site of a motor way pileup in which 65 people were injured, five seriously, along the A13 motorway close to Epone, southwest Paris Getty Images

17/26 30 January 2017 Firefighters and rescuers are seen at the site of a motor way pileup in which 65 people were injured, five seriously, along the A13 motorway close to Epone, southwest Paris Getty Images

18/26 30 January 2017 African Heads of State pose for a group photo ahead of the start of the 28th African Union summit in Addis Ababa on 30 January, 2017 AFP

19/26 30 January 2017 Members of the Pollution Response Team remove black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided off Kamarajar Port in Ennore, in Chennai Getty Images

20/26 30 January 2017 Members of the Pollution Response Team remove black oil washed ashore as a thick oily tide from the sea lapped at the coast, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided off Kamarajar Port in Ennore, in Chennai Getty Images

21/26 30 January 2017 Members of the Pollution Response Team lift the body of an oil-covered turtle from boulders at the coast, a day after an oil tanker and an LPG tanker collided off Kamarajar Port in Ennore, in Chennai Getty Images

22/26 30 January 2017 Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem Reuters

23/26 30 January 2017 Protesters hold placards during a demonstration against the expected eviction of the Israeli settler outpost of Amona in the occupied West Bank, in Jerusalem Reuters

24/26 29 January 2017 People float in the water as they participate in an event to attempt to set the guinness world record of the most people to float in water at the same time in Lake Epecuen, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina. A total of 2,000 people participated in the event EPA

25/26 29 January 2017 People enter the water as they participate in an event to attempt to set the guinness world record of the most people to float in water at the same time in Lake Epecuen, province of Buenos Aires, Argentina EPA

26/26 29 January 2017 Residents watch the forest burn in Portezuelo, Chile. Chilean President Michelle Bachelet has announced that the country will continue with its various measures to deal with wild fires, one of the biggest natural disasters in the country for decades AP

The conservative candidate and former Prime Minister is facing mounting pressure from his own party to withdraw from the presidential race amid allegations he had paid his wife hundreds of thousands of euros of public money for work she may not have done.

Senator Bruno Gilles, head of the Les Républicains’ influential Bouches-du-Rhone region, said members wanted a new candidate amid “Penelopegate”, as Mr Fillon maintains his wife contributed real work as his assistant.

“This scandal is doing us more damage every day, and we can't wait another two weeks,” Mr Gilles told France Bleu Provence radio. “There are presidential and legislative elections at stake and, beyond that, the survival of our political party.”

Mr Fillon is now set to place third behind Ms Le Pen and Mr Macron in the first round, with polls showing less than a third of French voters believe him to be “honest”.

On Saturday his campaign distributed 3 million leaflets entitled “Stop the Manhunt”, characterising the scandal as a left-wing conspiracy and declaring: “Enough is enough”.

Meanwhile, an estimated 16,000 supporters massed at a rally held by Mr Macron in Lyon.

The 39-year-old pro-European centrist candidate, and former investment banker, distanced himself from Francois Hollande’s Sociality Party to create his own group last year.

Additional reporting by agencies