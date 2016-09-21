  1. News
  2. World
  3. Europe

Mother facing neglect charge after leaving toddler alone in parked car so she could go clubbing

The 25-year-old mother told police she had been in a night club with colleagues 

boy-car-alone-schaffhausen.jpg
Police photo showing the boy left alone in the car while his mother went clubbing Schaffhausen police

A 25-year-old mother in Switzerland is facing charges of neglect after she left her young son alone in a car late at night so she could go clubbing.

The mother's two-year-old son was found alone and screaming in a parked car after midnight on Sunday in the city of Schaffhausen.

The boy was discovered by passers-by, The Local reports. Police at the scene called a mechanic to open the door after the adult responsible for the child could not be found. 

Read more

Mother 'left toddler inside hot car so she could go to a strip club au

Twenty minutes after the boy was discovered, the mother of the child returned to the vehicle before the mechanic arrive, and informed police she had been in a night club with colleagues.

Schaffhausen police said in a statement the mother is facing charges of dereliction of duty of care.

A passer-by is also facing charges following the events of the evening. Schaffhausen police said in a statement a man at the scene “could not hold back his anger” at the mother’s actions and damaged her car as a result. He is facing charges of criminal damage.

Comments