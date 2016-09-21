A 25-year-old mother in Switzerland is facing charges of neglect after she left her young son alone in a car late at night so she could go clubbing.

The mother's two-year-old son was found alone and screaming in a parked car after midnight on Sunday in the city of Schaffhausen.

The boy was discovered by passers-by, The Local reports. Police at the scene called a mechanic to open the door after the adult responsible for the child could not be found.

Twenty minutes after the boy was discovered, the mother of the child returned to the vehicle before the mechanic arrive, and informed police she had been in a night club with colleagues.

Schaffhausen police said in a statement the mother is facing charges of dereliction of duty of care.

A passer-by is also facing charges following the events of the evening. Schaffhausen police said in a statement a man at the scene “could not hold back his anger” at the mother’s actions and damaged her car as a result. He is facing charges of criminal damage.