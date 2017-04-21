Police have searched the home of a career criminal previously jailed for shooting police officers as the investigation into a terror attack in Paris continues.

Karim Cheurfi, 39, lived with his family in the suburb of Chelles, where his home has been shut off by counter-terror investigators.

Three people were detained in the operation operation, which came as police investigate a potential accomplice identified by Belgian security services.

Police officers search the house of a suspect after a gunman opened fire on police in the Champs Elysees , in Chelles on 20 April (AFP/ Getty Images)

Officials did not say whether Cheurfi, who has an extensive criminal record including theft and attempted murder, was being investigated as a perpetrator or associate.

He was jailed for attempted murders that saw him shoot two police officers – one during a car chase in 2001 and a second man days later when he shot an officer after seizing his gun in custody, Le Parisien reported.

At a trial in 2003, Cheurfi was sentenced to 20 years imprisonment and it was unclear when he was released.

He was also arrested in February as part of a counter-terror investigation but was released by the courts because of insufficient evidence the following day, according to local reports.

Pierre-Henry Brandet, a spokesperson for the French interior ministry, described the suspected gunman, who has not yet been officially named, as an “individual known by the judiciary and police services – a dangerous individual”.

Jan Jambon, the Belgian interior minister, said the gunman was a French national, adding: "He is definitely not a Belgian - could he have had links with Belgians? That is part of the investigation."

The gunman was shot dead at the scene and has been identified by authorities, but an alert was issued for a second suspect by Belgian security services.

One police officer dead after shooting near Champs Elysees

He has presented himself at a police station in Antwerp, the interior ministry said.

Francois Hollande chaired a meeting of the national defence council early on Friday morning, just two days before voting to elect his successor begins.

Speaking afterwards, Prime Minister Bernard Cazeneuve extended a “solemn tribute” to the police and military and said security measures were in place under France’s extended state of emergency.

“Barbarity and cowardice struck Paris last night, as they also recently struck elsewhere in Europe - in Berlin, Stockholm, in London," he added.

“The whole of Europe is targeted because it represents the values and ideals of peace.”

Mr Cazeneuve called for French citizens "not to succumb to fear", saying that more than 50,000 police would be protecting Sunday's vote, with an additional 7,000 soldiers on patrol and intelligence services working “in the shadows”.

Isis claimed responsibility for Thursday night’s attack, saying it was carried out by an “Islamic State fighter” given the war name Abu Yusuf al-Baljiki, indicating he had links to Belgium.

The speed of the claim and the fact the attacker was identified suggests he was in contact with the group and informed militants of his plan in advance.

War names were previously used by Isis to identify the jihadis who carried out the Paris and Brussels attacks, which were coordinated with commanders in Syria

The attack came just days before the French presidential election, following an operation to foil an “imminent” Isis bombing plot that was in an advanced stage of preparation.

Witnesses said a man pulled up in a car behind a police van and opened fire with a Kalashnikov outside a Marks & Spencer's department store on the famous Champs-Elysees.

One officer was killed and two more injured, as well as a German woman whose foot was injured.

One of the officers underwent emergency surgery overnight, but an interior ministry official said both injured officers were now “out of danger”.

Local reports said the attacker's car contained a shotgun and a knife, indicating he was preparing for a more extended assault.

It was one of almost a dozen attacks and plots targeting the French security services since 2012, including the murder of a police officer and his wife by an Isis supporter north of Paris, a machete attack outside Le Louvre.