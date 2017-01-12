Two new suspects have been arrested in connection with the Paris attacks as authorities continue to investigate the Isis “supercell” behind the massacres and bombings just four months later in Brussels.

Belgium’s federal prosecutor said the pair were suspected of falsifying documents for Khalid el-Bakraoui, who was involved in planning the November 2015 attacks.

A spokesperson said a man identified as Farid K was in custody after being charged with “participation to the activities of a terrorist group, falsification of documents and use of false documents”.

Paris attacks anniversary: Bataclan survivors remember the terror

A woman named as Meryem EB has been charged with falsification of documents and use of false documents, but was released on bail.

“They are suspected to have provided Khalid el-Bakraoui with the false documents afterwards used in preparation of the Paris attacks,” the prosecutor’s office said.

The 27-year-old Belgian, a former bank robber and criminal, evaded Interpol after being found to have rented a safe house in Charleroi to prepare bombs for the Isis militants who would go on to murder 130 people.

His brother Ibrahim had already been identified by Turkey as a potential Isis fighter in Syria and American security services also wanted Khalid for “terrorism, extremism and recruitment”.

Police tracked the pair across Belgium and France, killing another jihadi at an apartment rented by Khalid in the Brussels district of Forest on 15 March.

In pictures: Paris attacks







25 show all In pictures: Paris attacks















































1/25 Paris attacks French police with protective shields walk in line near the Bataclan concert hall Reuters

2/25 Paris attacks Rescuers evacuate an injured person on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire AFP

3/25 Paris attacks French Vigipirate troops mobilize next to Place de la Bastille AFP

4/25 Paris attacks French soldiers mobilize near to the Place de la Bastille AFP

5/25 Paris attacks Wounded people are evacuated outside the scene of a hostage situation at the Bataclan theatre EPA

6/25 Paris attacks People react as they gather to watch the scene near the Bataclan concert hall Reuters

7/25 Paris attacks French police secure the area outside a cafe near the Bataclan concert hall Reuters

8/25 Paris attacks Rescuers workers evacuate victims near the Bataclan concert hall AFP

9/25 Paris attacks French Prime Minister Manuel Valls and French President Francois Hollande attending an emergency meeting at the Interior Ministry AFP

10/25 Paris attacks Spectators invade the pitch of the Stade de France after explosions were heard outside AP

11/25 Paris attacks A man lies on the ground as French police check his identity near the Bataclan concert hall Reuters

12/25 Paris attacks Police officers man a position close to the Bataclan theatre AFP

13/25 Paris attacks Wounded people are evacuated from the Stade de France in Paris EPA

14/25 Paris attacks Two men evacuate the Place de la Republique square in Paris as a police officer looks on AFP

15/25 Paris attacks Football fans are evacuated from the Stade de France stadium

16/25 Paris attacks An armed police officer Dan Gabriel

17/25 Paris attacks The Stade de France is evacuated after reports of an explosion

18/25 Paris attacks A member of the French fire brigade aids an injured individual near the Bataclan concert hall

19/25 Paris attacks Wounded people are evacuated from the Stade de France in Paris

20/25 Paris attacks Police are seen outside a cafe in 10th arrondissement of the French capital Paris,

21/25 Paris attacks Rescuers assist an injured man on Boulevard des Filles du Calvaire, close to the Bataclan concert hall AFP

22/25 Paris attacks The scene at a restaurant in 10th arrondissement

23/25 Paris attacks The Bataclan theatre - where around 100 people are thought be held hostage

24/25 Paris attacks The Stade de France as it was evacuated

25/25 Paris attacks Forensic experts inspect the site of an attack outside the Stade de France stadium in Saint-Denis AFP

Paris suspect Salah Abdeslam, whose fingerprints were found inside, was arrested three days later and taken for questioning.

But the brothers, using a series of aliases, were not found until the day of the Brussels attacks on 22 March 2016.

Ibrahim blew himself up at Brussels Airport, alongside bomb maker Najim Laachraoui, while Khalid detonated his explosives little over an hour later at Maelbeek Metro station.

Like the rest of the Paris-Brussels cell, the Bakraoui brothers had used a series of fake names and forced ID cards to prepare for the atrocities.

In its Dabiq propaganda magazine, Isis claimed the pair supplied weapons, cars and lodgings for the Paris attacks, before organising their own atrocity with at least two other jihadis.

“It is firstly due to Allah and then to Ibrahim and his brother that the raid in Paris took place,” an article said.

